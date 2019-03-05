Clothes? Check. Dishes? Check. Furniture? Check. Books? Of course.
If you need it (and even if you don't) chances are you will find it at the Attic Trash & Treasure Sale being held Friday through Sunday at Cortana Mall.
Sponsored by the Inner Wheel Club of Baton Rouge, the sale hours are 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, when everything is half price.
Admission is free, and credit cards are accepted.
The Inner Wheel Club is a nonprofit organization dedicated to service and friendship. Since 1990, Inner Wheel Baton Rouge has worked in the Baton Rouge community to raise funds for area nonprofits through the sale. The club has raised more than $1.8 million for various organizations, according to its website
This year, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge will be the primary charitable beneficiary from the sale. Other charities to get money include St. Vincent de Paul, Baton Rouge Regional Eye Bank, McMains Children’s Development Center, Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area, Families Helping Families of Greater Baton Rouge, Iris Domestic Violence Center, Metanoia, Hospice of Baton Rouge and Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High School.