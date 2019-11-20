FRIDAY
MONICA & K. MICHELLE: 7:30 p.m., Heymann Performing Arts Center, 1373 S. College Road, Lafayette.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
MERRY WIVES PRESENTED BY ACTING UP: 7:30 p.m., Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
DISNEY'S "THE JUNGLE BOOK KIDS": 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Cité des Arts, 109 Vine St., Lafayette. 30-minute show packed with singing and dancing. www.eventbrite.com.
SATURDAY
HEALING TRADITIONS IN ACADIANA: 11 a.m., Vermilionville, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette. The series serves as an introduction to the healing traditions of the Cajun and Creole people of the area and the need to preserve medicinal plants and their uses.
LA FÊTE DE NOËL: 11 a.m., Teurlings Catholic High School, 139 Teurlings Drive, Lafayette. This holiday celebration will include shopping, food and entertainment for the entire family.
DISNEY'S FROZEN 2 PAINTING EVENT: 1 p.m., Painting with a Twist, 107 Energy Parkway, Suite B, Lafayette.
A NIGHT OF BELLY DANCE: 8 p.m., The Omni Center, 227 Jefferson St., Lafayette. Join Lady Kathrine and a menagerie of dancers from all over, for a night out downtown. Tickets are $5.
WEDNESDAY
'FROZEN II' PRINCESS TEA PARTY: 4 p.m., The Grand Theatre, 2315 Kaliste Saloom Road, Lafayette. Take your photo with a princess, decorate your own tea cup and get a wand or tiara while supplies last. Costumes welcomed.
ONGOING
ACADIANA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. "PACE 20: Twenty Years of Teaching Artists," through Saturday. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF ACADIANA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. $7. Free for ages 1 and younger. childrensmuseumofacadiana.com.
HILLIARD UNIVERSITY ART MUSEUM: Yoga in the Galleries at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month; guided tour at 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. hilliardmuseum.org.
HUB CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oil Center, 427 Heymann St., Lafayette. First and third Saturdays include an arts weekend. lafayettehubcitymarket.com.
LAFAYETTE FARMERS AND ARTISAN MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Includes a Cajun jam at 9 a.m. marketatmoncuspark.com.
LAFAYETTE SCIENCE MUSEUM: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. lafayettesciencemuseum.org.
ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. La. 10, St. Francisville. Daily tours hourly; final tour starts at 4 p.m. Museum/historic buildings, historic and/or nature programs, concessions and gift shop, picnic areas. lastateparks.com.
Compiled by Marchaund Jones