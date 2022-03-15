Calling all creatives: Here's a chance to try your hand at painting while eating brunch — in the evening.
Why not?
Creative Canvas and SYI Catering is teaming up to host Reverse Brushes & Brunch at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, March 20, at the SYI Catering & Event Center, 7227 Exchange Place. Doors open at 5 p.m.
The event will feature live music by N'Tune, a brunch menu, mimosas and painting.
Tickets are $25-$55 by visiting eventbrite.com/e/reverse-brunch-and-brushes-tickets-274539293417.
Spirit dinner
Tickets are on sale for the Sugarfield Spirit Dinner from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, at Rouj Creole, 7601 Bluebonnet Blvd.
Indulge in five courses paired with wildly delicious cocktails from Sugarfield Spirits Distillery. Tickets are $75, including tax and gratuity, by visiting sevn.ly/x53uQX7Y.
To see the menu, visit roujcreole.com/sugarfield-spirit-dinner.
Bluezzy Brunch
Buy your tickets now for Kids Orchestra's Bluezzy Brunch set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, April 24, in the Riverview Ballroom at the Hilton Capitol Center Hotel, 201 Lafayette St.
Proceeds will will benefit Kids’ Orchestra’s mission of building a community of creative, confident, and socially engaged students through music education. Event supporters will help Kids Orchestra sustain its after-school program by providing opportunities to elementary-age children across East Baton Rouge Parish.
The Bluezzy Brunch will feature music by jazz and blues singer Quiana Lynell, and afterward, John Gray and Kids Orchestra kids will second-line all guests to the Baton Rouge Blues Festival, where the party will continue. Umbrellas will be available on request.
The event also will feature a silent auction and bottomless mimosas and bloody marys.
Tickets are $75 by visiting kidsorchestra.org/bluezzy-brunch-event/. Tables also are available for $750 by emailing Kelly Hurtado at kelly.hurtado1@gmail.com or calling (225) 802-3568.
Wine dinner
Tickets are on sale for the Mary Taylor Wine Dinner from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, at Beausoleil Coastal Cuisine, 7731 Jefferson Highway.
Meet Mary Taylor, talk wine and enjoy eight courses perfectly paired with wine.
Tickets are $250 by visiting sevn.ly/x8K5Qcy5.
WBR Raising Cane's opens
Louisiana’s own Raising Cane’s made its West Baton Rouge Parish debut on March 8, at its new location at 3259 La. 1 in Port Allen.
The Raising Cane’s is the second in the area to feature the company’s enhanced design, including multi-lane drive-thru, more seating and a large patio. The new restaurant will be open 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday. It is Raising Cane’s 64th restaurant in Louisiana.
For information, visit raisingcanes.com.
Pastalaya cook-off
Sign up now to compete in the Pastalaya Cook-Off, set for 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 26, at Drew & Willie's Sports Bar, 6865 Magnolia Beach Road, in Denham Springs.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Louisiana Lions Camp.
The Pastalaya must be cooked in a cast iron pot, with only chicken, and beef or pork. Cooks must donate their pastalaya dishes and make enough to serve 25 plates. The judging will be be at noon.
To sign up or for information, call (225) 667-0205.
Brunch & Roux
Tickets are on sale for Brunch & Roux from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 20, at Boil & Roux, 11777 Coursey Blvd.
The event features brunch, bottomless mimosas and entertainment by DJ A-Twice.
Tickets are $20-$320 by visiting eventbrite.com/e/brunch-roux-tickets-236750676647.