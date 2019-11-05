The Mistletoe Market will celebrate its 20th annual fall shopping extravaganza on Nov. 9-10 with more than 200 vendors filling the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.
Shopping hours have been extended this year, with the market running from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10.
Admission is $6, with a portion of the proceeds going toward children's organization in the Baton Rouge area. There's free parking, and strollers are welcome.
About $75,000 has been donated over the years to organizations and groups that help children with life-threatening illnesses, said the market's Rene Crousillac.
In addition to great shopping, Santa will be available for photos, and there will be a kids zone with face painting and other activities.
Mistletoe Market was started 19 years ago by a group of women who met at church, owned their own businesses and wanted a venue to sell their merchandise. The first show was held at a local church, and it since has moved often to accommodate the growing attendance. About 5,000 families attended last year.
For more information, visit mistletoemarketbr.com or the Mistletoe Market of Baton Rouge Facebook page, where prizes are being given away daily.