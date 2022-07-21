This seems to be Louisiana genre-bending artist Justin Chapagne's year.
Fresh off an opening stint on Snoop Dogg's latest tour across the country, the rising country rap artist from New Iberia and the seven-time platinum-selling artist, movie star and cultural icon have collaborated again.
Remember Champagne's EP "If She Ain't Country," which dropped May 13?
Well, Champagne, who got his musical start on TikTok, just finished recording a remix of the title track and Snoop is featured. Release date and more information on the remix will be announced later.
Meanwhile, Champagne's music video for "Bottom of the Bottle," written after a breakup, dropped on July 14. Shot at his home, Champagne gets drunk, breaks glass and sets the house on fire in the video, People.com reported when it released the video exclusively.
Directed by Gabriel Dennis of Dennis Films, the video is the first of a series relating to heartbreak and loss.
The second installment, for Champagne's break-up anthem “Refill,” is scheduled to drop Thursday, April 28. It was directed by Joseph (Joe Mexican) Salcedo of Dark Atom Studios.
"Like a great gumbo, Champagne presents a little bit of many flavors in his songs where he blends hip-hop, country, hook-heavy pop and hard rock," a news release says.
Follow Champagne on social platforms at @iamjustinchampagne.