It was 1976, and Clarence Jones realized something was slowly being lost.
“I thought about what was going on musically and discovered the negro spiritual was a dying art form,” he said. “I wanted to do something to keep it alive.”
Forty-three years later, the idea the local musician and teacher came up with to save that art form is still going strong.
Jones founded Heritage, an a cappella group that sings negro spirituals.
This Saturday, Heritage kicks off Black History Month with its 28th annual Festival of Negro Spirituals, a free and open to the public performance at 3 p.m. at The Church, 2037 Quail Drive. The 40-member choral group will be joined by several other community and university ensembles.
Jones said negro spirituals are the songs that slaves, who were not allowed to read or write, used to communicate. And, because they couldn’t read or write, the songs weren’t bound by the harmonies found in the structure of European-type music.
“They could change it on the flip of a dime to do what they needed it to do, when they needed to do it,” said Jones. “It’s the mother of improvisation. Jazz, R&B and other genres all came about because of the spiritual.”
Fortunately, he said, pioneering African-American composers decided to write down the spirituals while some former slaves were still alive. They captured the words and melodies to songs like "Oh Holy Lord" and "The Lamb" by Nathaniel Dett, "My Lord What a Mornin'" by Harry T. Burleigh and "Ain't-a That Good News" by Moses Hogan. Because these university-trained musicians learned the songs directly from relatives or others who had been slaves, they were able to find the threads of the spiritual in classical European music.
“Many of the harmonies that were picked up were because the slaves were allowed to attend church with their masters,” explained Jones. “Sitting in the balcony, they were exposed to the music of European composers.”
Most of the spirituals are sung a cappella.
“Remember, the slaves couldn’t read or write, so there was no way to write anything down,” added Jones.
That’s the way Heritage performs today, with a few exceptions where musical accompaniments have been written into an arrangement. While most of the arrangements are in either four- or eight-part harmony, some call for 12 parts. Mastering that intricacy takes lots of practice and dedication.
“In the beginning, we were basically doing four-part harmony, but we’ve been able to do some more difficult things through time,” said Jones, who now writes some of his own arrangements. “I try to find spirituals that were part of the old, black college choir tradition.”
Heritage rehearses almost every Monday night.
Jones started out with nine choir members, but the ensemble has since grown to 40.
Every now and then, a younger person joins the choir but most members are over 50, he said. The group has performed all over the United States as well as in Mexico City, London, Paris and Rome, where they sang for the pope, St. John Paul II.
“It was quite the experience,” said Jones. “Sharing our love of the spiritual is something we always look forward to. It has a rich legacy we must pass on to future generations.”