Sometimes a bunch of cypress knees are just a bunch of cypress knees.
Sometimes, they're something more.
Ask Jane St. Amant, who spotted that "something more" one morning while sipping a cup of coffee and looking out to the lake behind her Springcrest Drive home.
"I realized that I was looking at a Nativity scene," she said. "I took a picture of it and posted it on Facebook, and my friends said they saw it, too."
Maybe it's a fluke. Or it could be an unexpected Christmas miracle, a reminder of the true Christmas story with a promise of better days to come.
St. Amant and her husband, Thomas, were already experiencing better days when they moved back into their home after spending a year in an independent living facility.
St. Amant was going through treatments for scleroderma, an autoimmune rheumatic disease, and her husband is hampered by the effects from a stroke.
"We just came back in August," St. Amant said. "This has been our house for 25 years, and that cypress tree was just so high when he planted it."
The tree now towers over the house with cypress knees popping up around it. But one set of knees took on a different meaning a couple of weeks ago.
"This is where I say my prayers in the morning," said St. Amant, sitting on her patio. "And it was a beautiful morning. And as I was sitting here, I realized that the cypress knees look like a manger scene."
The knees vary in height and shape, with one side appearing to be Mary and Joseph gathered around the manger. The three wise men appear to be kneeling on the other side.
The figures are impressionistic, but they appear to have prayerful postures.
"I'd never noticed it before," St. Amant said. "It's something special at this time of year.