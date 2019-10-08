Ready, set, shop! The Junior League of Baton Rouge’s 35th annual Hollydays market set for Oct. 16-19 promises great holiday finds, but it's more than that.
Dubbed "Shopping for A Cause," proceeds from the market stated at Raising Cane's River Center allow the Junior League to supports its various projects, such as its Diaper Bank, and its partnerships with agencies like the LSU AgCenter, East Baton Rouge Parish Schools, Big Buddy and Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital, where the Junior League of Baton Rouge Family Resource Center has been established inside the recently opened hospital.
A Preview Gala will be held at 6 p.m. Oct. 16, with those attending get first dibs on shopping while eating and drinking and bidding in a silent auction. There's also live entertainment. A drawing for a Rolex watch donated by gala sponsor Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry also will be held that night. Only 250 tickets at $50 each will be sold in the watch raffle. Tickets for the gala are $65; $120 per couple.
VIP shopping continues from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Oct. 17. Shoppers get early admission to the market, plus vendor specials, cocktails and culinary offerings from several local restaurants. Tickets are $30 in advance, $32 at the door. That Thursday is also Girls’ Night Out from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The fun includes an exclusive jewelry pull from Kendra Scott, the night’s sponsor, as well as Champagne, sweets and musical entertainment. A limited number of tickets will be sold at $50 each.
The league pairs up with Stab’s Prime Steak & Seafood for its Oct. 18 wine tasting, with varietals from around the world there for the sampling. Tickets for the 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. event are $30.
One of Hollydays hottest tickets is the Oct. 19 Brunch with Santa, sponsored by Raising Cane’s. Seatings are at 9 a.m. and noon. Tickets are $20 per child and $15 per adult. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets are limited.
Hollydays’ finale is the 3 p.m. Oct. 19 drawing for a 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA SUV, donated by Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge. Raffle tickets are $10.
General shopping hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 17, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 18 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 19. One-day tickets are $12 in advance, $15 at the door; senior citizen one-day tickets are $10. A three-day pass is $25. Children age 4 and under are admitted free; no strollers or rolling carts are allowed.
Tickets for all events are available through Ticketmaster, except for Girls Night Out and Brunch with Santa, which are only available through the Junior League office at (225) 924-0298. Alana Haynie is chairing this year's Hollydays.