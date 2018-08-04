I have fond memories of a particular swing whose beginning can be traced back to a local craftman’s workshop in Donaldsonville.
From there, it traveled to my mother’s house — a gift from her children. Before hanging the swing, my mother insisted it be coated with several coats of marine varnish. She intended to extend its life for as long as possible.
Given the weather conditions and other mold and mildew in the South, this was extremely wise of her. It did indeed outlive her years.
But many of those years were spent enjoying that swing. Stories were told to her grandchildren, books were read, memories relived and sorrows recalled on that swing. Oh, what stories it could tell!
After her death, the swing was given to her grandson, John, who had painted it according to her instructions. Carpentry being his hobby, he built a stand and hung the swing in the backyard of his Plaquemine home. He and his family enjoyed the swing for a number of years. Books were read, family stories recalled and memories of Grandma Hattie were told on that swing. Oh, what more stories it could tell!
One day, many years later, I visited and inquired about the swings he made in his workshop. I was interested in acquiring a swing for my yard. John showed me one he had built then remarked: “You know Aunt Yvonne, I have Grandma Hattie’s swing and will need to take it down to make room for one that I will be making for my grandchild. Would you like it?”
Would I like it? Oh, my! I could not think of any gift that would be appreciated more. “Yes, John, I would like to have it and will arrange for someone to come and pick it up for transport to Baton Rouge.”
A year later, no arrangements had been made until one day this summer. The swing was randomly mentioned in a conversation, so I phoned John to ask if it was still available. His "yes" was music to my ears. I promised to arrange for pick up and thanked him for his generosity.
Several weeks later, I received a phone call from my brother Michael asking if I would be home on a particular day and time. He said he and our brother Ede would be bringing my mother’s swing to my home.
The swing is now up. There will be many books read, memories recalled and stories told to my grandchildren on the “traveling swing,” which is now being enjoyed by yet another generation of my mother’s family.
And, oh, what more stories the “traveling swing” will be able to tell in years to come.