Of all the things in my closet, my jeans get worn the most.
Sure, they can be aggravating to shop for, but, despite the frustration, they continue to be the basis of many outfits. For years now, skinny jeans have ruled the day. And, while they may still be an anchor in your wardrobe, there are lots of fun denim trends to try.
One such trend that will update your jean look without too much craziness is a raw hem. Many jeans are distressed, but in the past couple of seasons, designers have started leaving hems frayed. The more wear and wash, the more fringe you get.
This summer, those raw hems have gotten seriously ragged, offering a fun twist that can lighten up your jeans style.
Another trend: cuffs. Really big cuffs.
Jeans with exaggerated cuffs (3 inches or more) tend to be a little more relaxed, and the beauty is you can decide just how much cuff you want, so roll them up high during these dog days.
Embellished jeans are a fun way to live out your Bohemian dreams. From jeans with floral embroidery to pearl-studded ones, embellished jeans can add a dash of whimsy and color to your jean closet.
One jean trend that has shown up on runways is the sometimes cringe-inducing mom jean. These jeans have a high waist and straight leg. They are not as baggy as a boyfriend jean, but still relaxed in the leg. Wear them with a bold print blouse, such as leopard, tucked in to modernize the look and emphasize an hourglass shape. For the fall months, a motorcycle jacket can toughen up this jean.
The best news is that there is a jean for everyone out there. Do not let your jeans be boring!
McKenna Bass Trahan is a mother, teacher and blogger. Check out her fashion favorites at stylewaltz.com.