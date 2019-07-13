Chris LeBlanc, a mainstay on the Louisiana music scene for over 20 years, will perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday at St. James Episcopal Church, 205 N. Fourth St.
LeBlanc, who has performed throughout the U.S. and Europe, has shared the bill with such artists as ZZ Top, Hank Williams Jr., Buddy Guy, Dr. John, BB King, Vince Gill and Brett Michaels. LeBlanc has released four CDs since 1995 on his own label, Sweetroll Records, as well as recording with other legendary artists.
The performance will be held in Bishops Hall. A reception follows so the audience can meet the performer and enjoy the St. James Artists’ Guild Summer Exhibition and Sale.
General admission is $10; college students with a valid ID will be admitted free. Tickets may be purchased at Eventbrite, stjamesbr.org or at the door, cash or check only.