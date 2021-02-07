The smartest man I ever knew was my grandfather, Major J.P. Cole. We called him Honey.
Honey had a lifelong association with LSU. As a World War I veteran, he was involved in the establishment of the Memorial Tower at LSU. He served on the math faculty at LSU for years and co-authored with Rees and Rickey the trigonometry textbook used at LSU.
He was the faculty golf coach for LSU’s first two national champion golf teams in 1939 and 1941, and was elected to the Collegiate Golf Coach Hall of Fame posthumously a couple of years ago.
Honey also served as dean of students at LSU in the late 1940s when one of the boys from Louisiana's well-know Long family brought a stripper on campus to promote his SGA campaign. Honey forbade her from coming on campus, and when she showed up anyway, the football team supposedly threw her in the lake.
A housing unit behind the University Lab School bears his name in recognition of his accomplishments.
But none of these are the reasons I consider him the “smartest man I ever knew.”
When I was 12, I accompanied Honey, our cousin Bud and my dad on a fishing trip to Lake Bruin in St. Joseph.
My dad, “Honest Bob Cole,” was a lifelong car salesman whose motto was, “If you can’t trust your car salesman, who can you trust?” That should tell you everything you need to know about him.
When we arrived at our cottage on the lake, my dad bet $10 that he and Bud would catch more fish than Honey and I would in the morning.
The next morning, my dad and cousin Bud were up early and took off in their flat-bottom boat to fish. Meanwhile Honey sat at a picnic table in his pajamas drinking coffee and reading the local paper.
As the morning wore on, I was becoming increasingly nervous about our bet. After all, it’s hard to catch fish if you’re not fishing.
When I reminded Honey of our bet, he told me to put on my bathing suit and meet him at his car. When I got there, he opened his trunk and pulled out a fish net. He had me grab one end and wade out into the shallow lake water and loop back. When I pulled the net back onto the bank, there were dozens of small fish flopping on the bank.
Honey filled an ice chest with lake water and had me start putting the fish into the ice chest. Then Honey went back to the picnic table and resumed reading his paper.
When my dad and cousin Bud returned from their morning fishing trip, they showed us a nice string of fish and demanded that we pay up.
"Not so fast,” replied Honey, pointing to the ice chest. “Check out our catch.”
When they opened the chest and saw our numerous, if somewhat undersized, fish, they shrugged their shoulders, and my dad handed over a $10 bill.
Honey had me pour our fish back into the lake and went back to reading his paper, still in his pajamas.
That’s when I decided Honey was the smartest man in our family and in the world.
