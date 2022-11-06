Baton Rouge Gallery, 1515 Dalrymple Drive, is offering a preview of the more than 30 artist member works up for bid at its annual KINETICS fundraiser on Friday, Nov. 11.
To see the preview, visit batonrougegallery.org/kinetics-2022-gallery.
KINETICS is a fun and fast-paced live art auction celebrating the energy of contemporary art, specifically in Louisiana's capital city, providing a chance for arts lovers to bid on works from some of the region's most talented and prolific artists.
Bidding for each piece, regardless of size, media or the artist, opens at $100. During the live auction, professionally licensed auctioneer Brian Fourroux will bring the works to the audience, each one awaiting the rising bid paddle of its new home.
The evening also will feature live music by Karma and the Killjoys, and food will be provided by Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine.
A portion of the evening's proceeds will go directly to the local and regional artists that make up the gallery's artist member roster with the remaining funds supporting its annual 12 exhibitions and numerous popular cultural and educational programs.
KINETICS tickets are $50 for gallery members and $60 for nonmembers by visiting batonrougegallery.org/kinetics-2022-tickets.