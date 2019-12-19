FRIDAY
REINDEER GAMES AT THE ROWE!: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., Perkins Rowe, 10000 Perkins Rowe. Join McMains Children's Developmental Center for some reindeer games with many opportunities to support the center while you do some last-minute Christmas shopping.
SOUTHERN POP-UP AT TIN ROOF: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Tin Roof Brewing Company, 1624 Wyoming St. Southern has made a big splash in New Orleans over the past year, winning "Best Use of Fried Chicken" at the Fried Chicken Festival and "Best Chicken Po-boy" at the Po-boy Fest. Southern is making its debut appearance in Baton Rouge at Tin Roof. In honor of the visit, Tin Roof will roll out a taproom-only small batch gingerbread Coffee Imperial Stout, to be tapped that day at noon.
GINGERBREAD WITH THE GRANDS: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., BREC's Highland Road Community Park, 14024 Highland Road. Celebrate the season with a screening of "The Grinch" while decorating gingerbread cookies and enjoying hot cocoa. This event is free and open to all ages. pturner@brec.org.
FRIDAY LECTURE SERIES: 7:30 p.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Lectures are geared toward a general adult audience. Free.
AMAHL AND THE NIGHT VISITORS BY MENOTTI AND A CAROL SINGALONG: 7:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 529 Convention St. A Christmas tale about one boy's transformation when visited by three Magi on their way to see baby Jesus. Join the cast after the performance for cookies, cider and a traditional singalong of carols. $10.99-$29 at operalouisiane.com/amahl.
SALSA PARTY: 9 p.m., Varsity Theatre, 3353 Highland Road. Enjoy the sounds of salsa, bachata, merengue and reggaeton. $10 entry. varsitytheatre.com.
SATURDAY
BATON ROUGE ARTS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main streets. Open-air art market held in conjunction with the Red Stick Farmers Market. Free. artsbr.org/batonrougeartsmarket.
YMCA GINGERBREAD JOG: 8:30 a.m. to noon, City Park. Dogs are encouraged at the 1-mile run/walk and 5K run/walk. Featuring gingerbread cookie decorating, pictures with Santa and an ugly sweater contest for dogs and their humans. Register at ymcabr.org/docs/default-source/paula-g.-manship-ymca/gingerbread-jog-2019.pdf?sfvrsn=f80bde9d_6.
SWAMP DOG DAY: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., BREC's Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center, 10503 N. Oak Hills Parkway. With Dog Days, the nature center drops its "no pets" policy and opens it doors and trails to pets four days out of the year. All pets are welcome, but they must be on a leash and have their vaccinations current.
THE SALVATION ARMY PRESENTS …: Noon to 3 p.m., Perkins Rowe, 10000 Perkins Rowe. James Hogg and Friends will perform in celebration of Donna Britt's many years of service to the Salvation Army.
THE POLAR EXPRESS IN THE PLANETARIUM: 4 p.m., Louisiana Arts & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Wear your PJs and bring your family and friends to enjoy this beloved holiday movie like never before in the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium, and warm up with complimentary hot chocolate before each show. Included in general admission. $12 for adults, $10 for children (ages 3-12) and seniors (65+), LASM members free. lasm.org.
LET IT SNEAUX: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., BREC's Perkins Road Community Park, 7122 Perkins Road. Celebrate the holidays at Let it Sneaux. Featuring inflatables, face painting, jugglers, stilt walkers, balloon artists, caricature artists, s’mores, snow inside the velodrome and a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Claus.
CONTRA DANCE: 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., St. Alban’s Chapel, corner of Dalrymple Drive Highland Road. Steve Bing, caller; live music by Marguerite Gravois, Donna Bing and David Porter. Beginners lesson 4:15 p.m. No partner required. Adults $6, students $5, under 18 free. (225) 803-9194.
SUNDAY
CHARLES DICKENS' "A CHRISTMAS CAROL": 2 p.m., Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. Ghosts Past, Present, and Future visit Ebenezer Scrooge on Christmas Eve in this Christmas classic. $19-$25 at (225) 924-6496, theatrebr.org.
A FESTIVAL OF NINE LESSONS AND CAROLS: 5 p.m., St. James Episcopal Church, 205 N. Fourth St. A beloved holiday tradition filled with Christmas music in the English cathedral style, sung by the chancel and treble choirs of St. James by candlelight. Choral works by Poston, Willcocks, Warlock, and Manz, as well as favorite Christmas carols sung by all. A reception follows the event in the parlor, with shortbread, champagne, punch and other treats.
LIVE NATIVITY: 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 763 North Blvd. Baby Jesus, Mary, Joseph, the three Wise Men, angels, the children's choir and the shepherds along with a donkey and sheep will reenact Jesus' birth.
TUESDAY
TUESDAY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Fresh fall produce directly from local farmers.
WEDNESDAY
MERRY CHRISTMAS!
ONGOING
LOUISIANA'S OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. Featuring "Victory From Within: The American Prisoner of War Experience," through Friday; "Architecturally Inspired" and "Louisiana's Charity Hospital System: Medicine and Matters of State," through Dec. 31. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
CAPITOL PARK MUSEUM: 660 N. Fourth St. Featuring "CISLANDERUS: Canary Islanders in the U.S.," through March 17. louisianastatemuseum.org.
LAGNIAPPE DULCIMER SOCIETY: 8354 Jefferson Highway. Jam from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every Monday. All acoustic instruments welcome. lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Main and Fifth streets. Local produce, seasonal vegetables and a cooking demonstration at 10 a.m. inside the Main Street Market. breada.org.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Fifth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Destination: Latin America," through Feb. 9; "Gods & Things: Asian Art from the Permanent Collection," through Feb. 23; "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection." lsumoa.org.
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "Soulful Journey: Randell Henry," through May 31; "Harmonies in Color: Six Contemporary Perspectives" and "Sound is An Invisible Color," through March 1. Planetarium family hour and stargazing, 10 a.m. most Saturdays. lasm.org.
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. "Juke Joint Men," through Dec. 29. westbatonrougemuseum.com.
HOLIDAY ONGOING
ICE SKATING ON THE RIVER: times vary, Raising Cane's River Center, 275 S. River Road. 90-minute sessions nearly every day from Friday until Jan. 4. Tickets are $12-$14 per person with special group packages for parties of more than 10 people. Special birthday packages also available. (225) 389-3030, raisingcanesrivercenter.com.
ZOO LIGHTS: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo, 3601 Thomas Road. A festive mile-long trail through the zoo with more than 50 illuminated display sculptures of animals and holiday displays. $5 adults/teens, $4, seniors $3 ages 2-13 and Friends of the Zoo members. Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. brzoo.org.
