The Advocate features editor Jan Risher wrote a column to kick off the summer about the wonders of road trips. She asked readers to send in postcards from their own travels this summer. The response has been more than any of us expected. Last week she updated readers on how postcards can tell stories and once again invited readers to send her postcards detailing their travels.
We have created an interactive map to show where each sender visited and display their postcard — and we're hoping to add more before Labor Day.
So far, Risher has received 68 postcards from 22 states and seven other countries.
If you've been looking for travel inspiration, look no further; here is where our readers have been traveling this summer.
The states with the most postcards
Of the postcards we received, Tennessee and Colorado are tied for the most postcards with six postcards from each state. Of the six from Tennessee, three came from Nashville. Each postcard from Colorado came from a different location in the state.
Hot locations
Aside from the most postcards coming from Tennessee and Colorado, Utah is close behind with five postcards, along with Mississippi and Alaska with four postcards each.
Dena from Baton Rouge wrote , "Dear Jan, Since I've retired (June 2020) I have taken 4 Retirement Ramblings where I meander the backroads of the U.S. avoiding the Interstates. I visited Boulder this past May on my Retirement Ramblings #4 which took me through TX, OK, KS, CO, WY, SD, IA, MO, AR and back home to New Iberia."
National parks
National parks and monuments were also popular destinations with nine postcards from national parks and three from national monuments.
Catherine wrote, "Jan, Greetings from Alberta, Canada. Thinking of a story on national parks--what variations we have in LA and asking what if the Atchafalaya Basin were designated a national park? Benefits? Challenges? Think on it. Be back late July!"
In addition to national parks and monuments, the Natchez Trace was a popular location with six postcards varying across different states.
Heather sent Jan 10 postcards with most from the Natchez Trace and one detailed a storm that turned a four-hour day into a 13-hour day.
Museums
Museums were also a hit this summer with six postcards from various different museums. Of the six, four came from art museums and exhibits in cities like New Orleans, Denver, Dublin and Paris, one came from the Museum of Aviation in Georgia and one came from the Spam Museum in Minnesota.
Maribel wrote, "Hi Jan! I'm in the laundry room of Trinity College Dublin getting ready to go to Belfast tomorrow. Students are having fun. Went to National Museum the other day. Having a blast!"
Islands
While there weren't many postcards from beachy locations, aside from three postcards from Florida, five postcards came from islands including Maui, Iceland, South Mainland, Ireland and Jekyll Island.
Phyllis wrote, "Jan--Loved Shetland. We visited the southern part of the island. Amazing we hear so little about this part of Scotland--more Nordic than Scottish."
Cities
Readers also visited a few major cities including New Orleans, Tampa, Detroit, Portland, Las Vegas and Seattle.
One writer said, "Had a great time with my lovely wife. Trip number 20 something to Vegas for us!"
Beyond the United States
Ten postcards were sent from countries outside of the United States including Canada, France, Mexico, Scotland, Iceland, Shetland and Ireland.
As summer starts to wind down, make sure to get your postcards in before Labor Day! We're hoping to get all 50 states!
Send postcards to Jan Risher, The Advocate, 10705 Rieger Rd., Baton Rouge, LA 70809.