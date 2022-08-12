More than 8,000 new Tigers were part of the move-in day at LSU Friday, with more set to move in Saturday and upper classmen moving in next weekend. Move-in is part of LSU Welcome Week, the final phase of orientation to LSU.
Among the new students are two roommates from Lafayette, Bella Pesson and Annie Howard, who had an army to help them move into Azalea Hall. Getting it to look just right involved calling in Pesson's aunt, a decorator. The decorator aunt helped the recent St. Thomas More graduates pick out the details of their new home, including special headboards to spruce things up a bit from standard dorm fare.
"But I left all that to Bella," said Howard. "She's good at all that."
Joannie Howard, Annie's mom, said the process had gone almost without a hitch — even though it started raining halfway through their unloading process.
"The other half got a little wet, but we came with an army to help — so it hasn't been bad at all," Joanie Howard said. "We got to Baton Rouge about 11:30, went to eat lunch at Walk-ons and got in line about 1:45. Then, we got to the dorm about 2:45."
Joannie Howard said moving in her youngest wasn't been as sad as other people have portrayed it to be.
"But I haven't left yet," she admitted. "This is my baby, my only little girl and my baby. It is very, very, very sad. She's our people, but she's rooming with her best friend."
Annie Howard, 18, said she had long looked forward to Friday, when she can follow her dream of entering sports broadcasting — for now.
"But that may change a hundred times. I've been dreaming about this day forever," she said. "Now, I'm moving in, and I'm in awe. It's all falling into place. Our room is amazing."
Annie Howard admits that she's dreading the moment her parents leave.
"I'm not going to lie. My parents are my favorite people in the world," she said. "It's scary, but I'm excited."
Jenny Pesson, Bella's mother, said she had a good feeling about the start to the next chapter of life both for her daughter and herself as an empty nester.
"I would say the day represents gratitude. I'm very grateful that she's able to come to a college like LSU and work toward her dreams." Jenny Pesson said. "I'm reflecting on gratitude today."
Mary Margaret Sabatier, also of Lafayette, plans to move her youngest child, Remy, into his dorm at LSU Saturday. She says since Remy is her fourth and youngest child, she's taking this one in stride. Unlike when she took her first son to Fordham in New York City a few years ago.
"Picture me sitting on a bench waiting for a van to take us back to Manhattan. I'm sobbing like I'd just seen someone set my child on fire before my eyes when this man sits down next to me and says, 'First timer?' I choke out a yes and he answers, 'Don't worry. They never really leave.' Most comforting thing I've ever heard."
LSU Residential Life offers living-learning environments for first-year students in traditional residence halls or apartments and nine residential colleges – Agriculture, Business, Engineering, Mass Communication, Science, Human Sciences & Education, Humanities & Social Sciences, Visual & Performing Arts and the Honors House. According to national data, students living on campus as first-year students have higher GPAs, higher graduation rates and higher retention to second year rates than their off-campus peers.
Even LSU Residential Life Executive Director Pete Trentacoste has a better glimpse into what parents like the Howards and Pessons are feeling this year.
“As a parent of a college freshman this year, I feel the excitement differently this year,” Trentacoste said.