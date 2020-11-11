Once, they wore fatigues. Now, they’re in white coats or scrubs. Their mission — victory — hasn’t changed.
For doctors and other health care workers who are military veterans, the two lines of work are not as different as they may seem.
“One thing about the military that compares with health care is that the consequences of success or failure are very severe or very important. Failure is not an option,” said Jared Leleux, a former Marine and now manager of supply chain services for Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital. “Many times things don’t go perfectly, but you don’t have the option to fail, because if you fail, you may lose a patient."
On this Veterans Day, four veterans — Leleux, Dr. Paul Garrett, Jeff Peno and Elise Baldwin — who work at OLOL reflected on how their days in uniform impact what they do today.
For Leleux, adapting to the pandemic required the same flexibility he learned as a Marine Corps captain in Helmand Province, Afghanistan. A logistics officer, he made sure his base had everything it needed during his yearlong deployment that began in November 2012.
A Lake Arthur native and LSU graduate, Leleux, 32, ensures the Children’s Hospital has bandages, surgical materials, medical gasses, pretty much everything.
When COVID-19 complicated getting individual protective equipment, Leleux had to find other manufacturers, then get the hospital’s infection control personnel to make sure they were suitable for use.
“At first, it was, ‘How quickly can we get the needed products in the building in order to support our response to this pandemic? How many different sources can we find,” Leleux said. “Then, it turned into, ‘Do those sources even have the product available for us to purchase?’ Some of them didn’t have any available because the raw materials they would purchase weren’t available either. It has absolutely made it more difficult.”
Garrett is a cardiologist at OLOL Louisiana Cardiology Associates, but in Habbaniyah, Iraq, in 2004, his role was not nearly so specialized as a battalion surgeon for 1,000 soldiers.
Although there were combat casualties, Garrett said his role was more like small-town country medicine.
“For instance, though I was a cardiologist, I didn’t have the ability to do a real EKG,” he said. “But we did find an old defibrillator, so I could hook them up … different ways and try to build my own EKG. You had to improvise and do what you could.”
Garrett returned to civilian life and his hometown in 2008 to concentrate on his medical specialty. Yet, the lessons learned on deployment still play a role, and especially now that a pandemic has changed so much.
“One of the sayings at the aid station in Iraq was a poster saying ‘Indecision Kills,’” he said. “If you just freeze because you’re overwhelmed by everything going on around you and you aren’t able to act, that can lead to not being able to help. It’s similar sometimes when people come in with a heart emergency, you may not always be right but sometimes you have to just do something. We’re trained to make rapid decisions and move with them.”
Peno coordinates the team that transports patients to the Children’s Hospital by ambulance, helicopter and aircraft. In 1991, he flew on helicopters to pick up wounded soldiers from Operation Desert Storm battlefields in Iraq and Kuwait and take them to a mobile Army surgical hospital.
“It’s similar to what I do now,” said Peno, 55. “My military experience helped out a lot. A lot of the equipment we use now in pediatric transport was designed for the military, and some of the IV pumps are exactly the same ones I used when I was in service all those years ago.”
A Gonzales native, Peno joined the Army National Guard after high school for the educational benefits. He became a combat medic with the 159th MASH unit at Jackson Barracks, which was deployed after Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait in 1990. A sergeant, Peno was in charge of the emergency medical tent performing triage.
Peno never knew what he’d encounter when arriving at a battlefield. Going to hospitals to pick up children who need more specialized care is not entirely different.
“You never really know what you’re getting into,” he said. “Some hospitals paint a bright picture, and the child might be much sicker. Some may paint a real dim picture, and the child might not be as sick as they thought. The Army and that service taught me how to adapt to those different situations.”
The COVID-19 pandemic is certainly different. The small space inside transport vehicles requires crews to be diligent about using personal protective equipment, which reminds Peno of donning a full-body protective suit as a precaution against possible chemical agents in Iraqi missiles.
“They’re super thick, so that means they’re super hot,” he said. “In Saudi Arabia, the temperatures are really warm during the day. You’re completely sealed in the suit and the mask. It was miserable. When people complain about wearing a little face mask, I sort of chuckle inside. If they only knew.”
A native of Spring, Texas, Baldwin made a big decision one year into studying opera in college. Out of money, she joined the Army for the educational benefits. She trained as a nurse, mostly at Fort Polk, from 2013-16, plus another year in the National Guard.
“I fell in love with the idea of helping people and being a nurse while I was in the Army,” she said. “I was always interested in the medical field, so I jumped into it. I had lost my father at the age of 12 to a drug overdose. Why not be able to help people?”
When her military commitment ended, Baldwin attended the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, graduating in May. She came to OLOL as an emergency room technician, then nurse, in the midst of the pandemic. She said her colleagues have handled the constantly changing guidelines with grace and competence.
“I have a lot of structure,” Baldwin said. “I have a lot of discipline when it comes to my time management. A lot of it is learned, but a lot of it is taught by the military. … It’s a different world being a civilian again. I wouldn’t go back, but I do miss it.”