Toddler Thursdays & more
The LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., is hosting Toddler Thursdays, beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, with the theme "How do you see yourself?".
Learn all about portraiture and how artists capture an idea of a person or what they stand for; then create your own paper plate self-portrait. The program is designed for kids age 5 and younger accompanied by a caregiver. Admission is $5 per child and free for caregivers.
Also, the museum is starting the new program "Art at Lunch" at noon Tuesday, Sept. 20, with artist Malaika Favorite. The program will feature a talk by artist, Bring your lunch, and the museum will supply water and sodas. Admission is free.
Finally, the museum's Free First Sunday will be 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, with the program, "Abstract Art Making." After exploring the "Blurring Boundaries" exhibition, venture into the education gallery for an abstract/collage art making activity.
For more information, call (225) 389-7200 or visit lsumoa.org.
Fall classes
Registration is open for fall classes at Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd., including such classes as Voice Class for Teens, Acting for Little Ones, Teen Acting Class, Voice Class for Kids, all beginning Saturday, Oct. 1; and Adult Scene Study Class, beginning Tuesday, Oct. 4.
To register, visit TheatreBR.org/education-at-tbr.
Neurodiverse Kids
Registration is open for the program, Neurodiverse Kids, from 11 a.m.-noon Saturday, Sept. 3, at the LSU Museum of Natural Science in Foster Hall on campus.
The program includes sensory bins, a five-minute presentation on how mammals move, an opportunity to see real scientific specimens and a craft activity. The program also will feature special guest, mammologist Austin Chipps.
For more information, call (225) 578-2855. To register, visit lsu.formstack.com/forms/crash_course_evolution_copy_copy.
Sip & Spin
Sign up now for Sip & Spin: Pottery Wheel Throwing Classes with ceramicist Quaja Bell, which begin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center, 233 St. Ferdinand St.
The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge is teaming up with Bell for these classes. Bell guides attendees through methods of centering and shaping clay on the potter's wheel in a fun, relaxed environment. Classes will continue on Thursdays through Nov. 17. There are no classes on Thursdays, Oct. 6 and 13.
Cost is $100 and includes seats for two people, two hours of instruction, 6 pounds of clay per person, use of studio tools during the session and two drink tickets per person. Each pair shares one pottery wheel. You only need to register under one name to hold both seats. Be sure and wear clothes you don’t mind getting dirty. If you like your creations, up to two pieces can be glazed and fired for an additional $10, collected in class. Please allow two weeks for drying and firing.
Drinks include beer, wine, bottled water and Coke products. Must be age 21 or older to consume alcohol. ID required for verification. To register visit eventbrite.com/e/sip-and-spin-pottery-wheel-throwing-tickets-402953774587?aff=ebdshpsearchautocomplete.
Rock of Ages
Tickets are o sale for the Iberia Performing Arts League's first show of the season, the hit musical "Rock of Ages," opening Friday, Sept. 2, in the historic Essanee Theater, 126 Iberia St., New Iberia.
Tickets are $20 by visting IpalTheater.com.
Doubt: A Parable
Tickets are on sale for "Doubt: A Parable," opening Friday, Sept. 9, at Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. Tickets are $30 for adults and $25 for students by calling (225) 924-6496 or visiting theatrebr.org.
Call for youth artists
The 2022 Wild Things Youth Art Contest seeking entries by young artists through Friday, Sept. 23.
Artists ages 5 through 18 are invited to capture plants, animals and landscapes of area National Wildlife Refuges for the annual contest. Now in its 24th year, the competition spotlights the richness of Southeast Louisiana’s native wildlife and habitats through drawing and painting mediums and encourages area youth to learn more about their natural heritage.
Art will be judged in 2 categories: Drawing and Painting. Artists may submit only one entry, and all artwork must be original, recent work.the exhibition will be hosted virtually on the Refuges Facebook page at facebook.com/southeastlouisiana.
For contest rules, visit fws.gov/media/wild-things-youth-art-contest-entry-form-and-rules. For more information, call (985) 882-2021 or email at diane_barth@fws.gov.