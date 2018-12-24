Baton Rouge DAR hosts Wreaths Across America
The Baton Rouge Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution hosted the 13th annual Wreaths Across America Program on Dec. 15 at Port Hudson National Cemetery to remember the fallen and to honor those who serve.
Program participants included the Baton Rouge Division of the U.S. States Naval Sea Cadet Corps, the Baton Rouge Caledonian Pipes and Drums, Louisiana Women Veterans President Anna Sanders and Blue Star Mothers.
Chapter Chaplain Sue Seab delivered the invocation. Victoria Passman led the singing of the national anthem and "God Bless America." State Regent Zora Olsson and Maurice Roan, National Cemetery System in Louisiana director, made remarks. A special tribute was given for retired Air Force Lt. Col. Phillip B. Collins, who was instrumental in organizing the WAA Program from its inception. A special remembrance wreath was placed on his grave.
On Dec. 1, the chapter held its annual Silver Tea at Rachel Grace's home. The tea is held in honor of past regents and new members. Donations were made to support the Magnolia Care Center Veterans Home.
DAR membership is open to women 18 or older who can prove lineal bloodline descent from an ancestor who aided in achieving American independence. For information, email hgrace5366@aol.com.
Altrusa holds Christmas party
Altrusa International of Baton Rouge held its Christmas party on Dec. 10 at Runnymede Club House. Judy Stracener and Carol Davis coordinated the event, which included a gift exchange game.
Guests were Mick Travasos, husband of Patience Travasos; Gerry Drago, husband of Amy Drago; Bob Lax, husband of Alice Carroll; and Gerald Didier, husband of Marti Didier.
It was noted that members Diane Bezdek, Drago, Davis and Stracener volunteered for the Louisiana Book Festival on Nov. 10 in downtown Baton Rouge.
For information on Altrusa, call Lynn Nettles, (225) 752-9246, or Marti Didier, (225) 939-0460.
Day brothers earn Eagle Scout badges
Brothers Sam and Ben Day received their Eagle Scout badges, the highest advancement rank in Boy Scouts, in a court of honor held Dec. 16.
The sons of Dr. Michael and Melissa Day, they are members of Troop 2003, Sewell-District, Istrouma Council, led by Scoutmaster Chad Harper. Each of the scouts earned 21 merit badges to qualify for consideration for the honor, which a panel awards based also on leadership, character and community service.
Ben Day, a skilled jazz musician, is a student at Baton Rouge Magnet High School. Sam Day is a trombonist in the marching band at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, where he is majoring in computer engineering, and is a heavyweight powerlifter. They are the grandsons of Pat and Phil Phillips and Jimmy Day and Yvonne Lewis Day, all of Baton Rouge.
Photography honors
The Louisiana Photographic Society named Renee Pierce, Tom Bush and Cathy Smart as its Photographers of the Year in their respective competition levels when the groups closed out the year Dec. 5 with its Christmas party and awards presentations.
Pierce won top honors for digital images in monochrome and color, advanced level; Bush took top honors for color print images, basic level. Smart earned top honors for monochrome print images and monochrome digital images, masters level.
CASA recognizes 12 volunteers
Capital Area CASA has recognized 12 of its more than 100 volunteers for going above and beyond during the past year while advocating for abused and neglected children in need of safe, permanent homes.
The following volunteers were recognized as Volunteers of the Month for 2018: Brent St. Blanc, January; John Smith, February; Patti Dunbar, March; Yazan Rantisi, April; Perry Parrino, May; Tammeral Hills, June; Renee Philips, July; Emily Lindsay, August; Chassity Mathews, September; Evelyn Mitchell, October; Carla Greenup, November; and Wendy Schempf, December.
CASA is accepting volunteers into its next training course, which begins Jan. 8. CASA will hold its first orientation session in the new year at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, to provide more information about volunteering. Call (225) 379-8598, visit casabr.org or email volunteer@casabr.org for future dates and more details. For more 2019 orientation dates, visit casabr.org/volunteer.
Compiled by Advocate staff writer George Morris. The “Community” column runs every Tuesday and Friday in The Advocate. Items should be submitted to “Community,” Advocate eatplaylive section, P.O. Box 588, Baton Rouge, LA 70821, or emailed to people@theadvocate.com. Events should be submitted in a timely fashion. By submitting photos to The Advocate, you agree that they can be published in any of The Advocate’s print or digital publications.