Hickory Burger and Waffle Fries at Walk-On's
Look. At. That. Thing.
I visited (or rather walked to) Walk-On's after the LSU-Ole Miss football game last weekend. And it didn't disappoint. The Hickory Burger is one of my favorite things on the menu, primarily because of the Sweet Baby Rays barbecue sauce and onion rings that come on it.
Admittedly, I did have to cut the burger in half and deconstruct it to eat it. But, I think you would, too. The burger included a lump of onion rings and cheddar cheese with perfectly crispy, thick bacon on a brioche bun. Surely, a dose of diabetes from one bite. I don't regret it.
Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, various locations in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas.
Walk-On's is open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday. (Lauren Cheramie, staff writer)
Beef and bean nachos at El Rio Grande
Being in business for 60 years, you learn some things. At El Rio Grande, after 60 years, they’ve got the nacho game down. Tortilla chips are laid flat on a plate, and piled with beef, beans, lots of cheese and pickled jalapeños. That plate goes into the broiler, giving the cheese that melty, golden brown glow and crisping the chips. Definitely get it with a side of sour cream and guacamole, and pair it with a house margarita on the rocks. You’ll leave happy.
El Rio Grande, 8334 Airline Highway, Baton Rouge, LA 70815. (225) 926-1348. Hours are Tuesdays through Fridays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. (Jennifer Brown, senior editor)
T's Tater Skins at Spoke & Hub
We were all set for the spinach queso appetizer at Spoke & Hub, but they were out. So, we took it old school and pivoted for the potato skins — and were not disappointed. The skins were spot on in their juxtaposition of crispy and soft — with just the right amount of toppings, especially the crunchy bacon. The cheddar, sour cream, green onions and buffalo sauce weren't overpowering.
Though the potato skins weren't what we thought we wanted, they were just right!
Spoke & Hub is located at 5412 Government St., Baton Rouge, 70806, (225) 529-3550.
Hours are from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m, to 10 p.m, Friday; 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday; and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. (Jan Risher, features editor)