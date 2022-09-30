Juan Martinez, Ph.D., professor in pathobiological sciences, is the new director of graduate education at LSU Vet Med. The director of graduate education is a senior-level faculty position that oversees the operation of all graduate education programs.
This position provides vision and leadership for the school’s graduate education mission and will help build upon its already strong reputation for education. The director will also work to foster diversity, inclusion and a sense of belonging among the student body.
Fostering a sense of belonging among the international students will be a particular emphasis for the role. In his new job, Martinez will work to promote the recruitment, retention and success of students in numerous graduate and dual degree programs.
GSLE hosts Women of Distinction awards luncheon
Girl Scouts Louisiana East hosted its 11th annual Women of Distinction Awards luncheon Sept. 22 at the Baton Rouge Marriott. Barbara Auten, Christy Oliver Reeves and Sandy Summers were recognized as Women of Distinction, while Yolanda Dixon and Sharon Lavigne were honored with the Four Pillars Award.
Auten is executive director of Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area. Oliver Reeves is vice president of regional government relations and community affairs at Ochsner Health. Summers is technology recruitment manager at Southeastern Louisiana University. Dixon is the secretary of the Louisiana Senate and Lavigne executive director of RISE St. James.
Emcee was WAFB anchor Tisha Powell and keynote speaker was Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser.
Three Girl Scouts from the council told about their experiences in Girl Scout programs and at camp.
Cortana Kiwanis Club installs officers
Cortana Kiwanis Club held its 45th annual installation banquet Sept. 22 at Mike Anderson’s Seafood Restaurant. Tommy Davis welcomed the guests as master of ceremonies. Davis introduced La.-Miss.-W.Tenn. Kiwanis District Leadership attendees Gov. Bruce Hammatt and Lt. Gov. 8E Donna Leggett. The invocation was given by Darryl Tate and the Pledge of Allegiance was led by Brent Phillips.
Jeff Wittenbrink led the crowd with a song and Abbas Momenzadeh led the Kiwanis Defining Statement.
Outgoing board of directors Leggett, Phillips and Wittenbrink were retired. Leggett installed the 2022-23 board of directors and officers Don MacGregor and Tammy McDavid and board members: President Mike Baldwin, President-elect Patricia Anderson, Vice President Brent Phillips, Secretary Heather Folks Givens, Treasurer Jim Kaiser, Foundation Treasurer Forrest Mills and Tom Mackey as immediate past president.
Mackey presented Chuck Morgan with the Rock Award and Wanda Magee was recognized as Kiwanian of the Year for outstanding service.
Special entertainment was led by Glenn Kidder and entertainers Patricia Anderson, Brigette Castine, Charlie Ford, Rick Haddad, Tiffany LaPorte, Don MacGregor, Keith McDavid, Marc Pater and Matthew Pierce. DJ Bob of Premier Sound Services provided music and sound.
Information about becoming a member can be found on the Cortana Kiwanis of Baton Rouge Facebook page or by joining a weekly meeting at 7:30 a.m. Thursdays at 3332 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd.