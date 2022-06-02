For sale: bromeliads
The Bromeliad Society of Baton Rouge will host an exhibit and sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Baton Rouge Garden Center, 7950 Independence Blvd. The event is free and open to the public. (225) 324-6250.
Walker Percy Weekend
The event in St. Francisville will offer panel discussions, readings, an art show and culinary and social events such as a screening of Jason Berry's film on jazz funerals, "City of a Million Dreams," at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Grace Episcopal Church, 1162 Ferdinand St. walkerpercyweekend.org.
Outing for art
The Baton Rouge Arts Market runs from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at Fifth and Main streets. Peruse a variety of unique, original works of art including pottery, woodwork, textiles, glass, paintings, sculptures, photographs, handmade soaps and jewelry. artsbr.org.