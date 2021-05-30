Business Report honored its 2021 Influential Women in Business at a May 19 luncheon at the Crowne Plaza.
Honored were Sasha Thackaberry, Dianna Payton, Kenya Messer, Yvette Marsh, Stephanie Manson, Susanne Hall, Vanessa Graham, Yolanda Dixon and Paula Davis.
Business Report Editorial Director Penny Font led a question-and-answer session with the honorees. The event was sponsored by b1BANK, Kean Miller LLP, Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge, Pinnacle Exterior Construction and Franciscan University.
Audubon DAR learns about toys
Outgoing Chapter Regent Margaret Tyler led a program about childhood toys in America from the 18th through the early 20th century for the John James Audubon Daughters of the American Revolution Chapter on May 17 at the East Baton Rouge Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library. Tyler also displayed toys from her private collection.
Chaplain Nola Labat conducted a memorial service for recently departed members Amy Allen, Betty Toepfer and Joyce Millard, sharing memories and photos of each. The chapter received a donation in memory of charter member Ruth Beard from her son John Beard on her birthday.
Literacy Chairwoman Caroline Tyler encouraged everyone to read the LSDAR Book Club selection “Seven Bowls of Rice” by Maria Langlois D’Antoni, which tells the story of her father and mother, Whitney Langlois and former chapter member Flo Langlois, and his experience as a prisoner of war and survivor of the Bataan Death March.
Tyler presented outgoing chapter officers with a gift. Newly installed officers are Regent Ginny Benoist, Vice Regent Maribeth Andereck, Chaplain Nola Labat, Registrar Bridget May, Secretary Sue Badeaux, Treasurer and Historian Deny Malesic and Librarian Denise Lindsly. Meeting hostesses were Sue Ann Shore and Carole Gloger.
DAR membership is open to women 18 and older, who can prove lineal, bloodline descent from an ancestor who aided in achieving American independence. Documentation for each statement of birth, marriage and death is required. For information, contact May at bmantiquarian@gmail.com.
American Legion post gets Bible replica
American Legion Boyd-Ewing Post 58 Commander Gil Lerma and Chaplain Bob Benedict accepted the donation of a Harlan Bible replica presented to the post by the Retired Judges of America at the May 3 meeting at the LSU Alumni Association.
The Bible presentation is part of a project sponsored by post member and retired Judge Darrell White, founder and president of the Retired Judges of America. Retired Judge Luke Lavergne, also a member of the group and Post 58, provided an overview of the Harlan Bible and its significance to the U.S. Supreme Court. Justice John Marshall Harlan (1833-1911) was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1877 and served for 34 years. In 1906, he donated his personal Bible to the court and, since then, all serving justices have signed the Harlan Bible immediately following taking the oath of office.
The next Post 58 meeting will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13, at the LSU Alumni Association.
BRCC Rotaract hosts book giveaway
Baton Rouge Community College’s Rotaract Club partnered with Phrom My Grandmother’s Trunk to host a children’s book giveaway event, “Inspiring Little Leaders, Today,” May 16 at the East Baton Rouge River Center Branch Library.
Youngsters received copies of "Little Leaders: Bold Women in Black History." The event promoted literacy among children while also encouraging them to take pride in the ownership of books within their households.
Under the leadership of Girl Scout site leader Roena Wilford, the GS Troop 10318 (Daisies and Brownies) at Mount Carmel Baptist Church of Baton Rouge listened to readings given by literacy advocate Jacqueline Jones, Rotary Club of Baton Rouge-Capital City member Pama Barber, BRCC Rotaract President Drake Wilson, BRCC Rotaract Vice President Tara Mitchell, BRCC Rotaract Advisor Bea Gyimah and America My Oyster Association intern Kate Stracner.
Ruckman receives GFWC scholarship
Amy Ruckman has received the General Federation of Women's Clubs Louisiana District 6 annual scholarship.
Ruckman is a 2020 graduate of Baton Rouge Magnet High School and will be a sophomore at LSU with a major in English. While at BRMHS, Ruckman was recognized as a National Merit Scholar, AP Scholar with Distinction, National AP Capstone Diplomat and as the senior class secretary. At LSU, she is president of Fusion Literary Review.
The scholarship was presented to Ruckman by District 6 President Gynne Klimavicz, District 6 Scholarship Chairwoman Carol Evans and her scholarship sponsor Della Sinclair.