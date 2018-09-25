Word to the wise: When a potted plant promises you everything you want in exchange for blood, be skeptical.
OK, maybe that's not what Theatre Baton Rouge patrons will take away from "Little Shop of Horrors." But that's because they'll be too busy laughing and enjoying the music.
Despite dark overtones, this is a mostly lighthearted story about a Faustian bargain that confronts Seymour, a bumbling florist's assistant played to perfection by Ronald Coats. Jenny Ballard directs a story many will remember from the 1986 movie adaptation starring Rick Moranis and Steve Martin.
Seymour works in the Skid Row flower shop owned by Mr. Mushnik (Terry Byars), and he secretly pines for the other assistant, Audrey (Natalie Overall), who dates a sadistic dentist, Dr. Orin Scrivello (Tyler Grezaffi).
Mushnik is about to close the shop for lack of business when Seymour shows him an unusual, flytrap-like plant he's named Audrey II. He figures it might draw customers if put on display in the window, and — sure enough — it does.
The plant is struggling, but Seymour discovers after pricking his finger on a rose thorn that Audrey II thrives on blood. Before long, Audrey II is New York's most famous plant, and Seymour its most revered arborist.
The four main characters all are top-notch. Coats nails it as the insecure Seymour trying to manage a life dictated by the whims of an otherworldly houseplant. He sings adequately enough for the role in a musical in which music is secondary to the comedy, but where he excels is acting in increasingly desperate situations.
Overall is charming as the sweet, innocent Audrey and manages to sing beautifully despite using her character's shrill speaking voice, particularly in "Suddenly Seymour" and "Somewhere that's Green." Byars, a veteran of countless TBR productions, brings smiles with song, dance and the exquisite combination of laugh lines and facial expressions, most notably in his duet with Coats, "Mushkin and Son."
Then, there is Grezaffi. In addition to the verbal and physical comedy he brings to the nitrous oxide-whiffing dentist, he performs triple duty as an oily talent agent and as representative of a plant company that wants to propagate Audrey II. Grezaffi and Coats have teamed up in several enjoyable TBR comedies, and this is no exception.
Musically, the rest of the cast and ensemble do the heavy lifting under the direction of Jason Bayle and Rachel Lorando. Chloe Marie, Jada Traveler and Sofia Argueta are neighborhood girls who add sass and soulful lyrics to move the story along either singing as a trio or joining the other cast members for quartets, quintets or larger choral numbers. Though unseen, Brandy Johnson brings a powerful singing voice to Audrey II, so much so that the sound engineer might want to dial her down a bit.
A quibble: The vast majority of the script is unobjectionable, but it would be nice to attend a TBR comedy without wincing at profanity that is both offensive and unnecessary. That was very much the case in the 2017-18 finale, "It's Only a Play," for which the theater had its critics. This production has far less of it, but "godd***d" and "Jesus Christ!" are offensive to religious theater-goers, and being spoken by the villain doesn't make them integral to a campy musical comedy. Theaters often adjust scripts for a variety of reasons. Not unnecessarily offending patrons could be one of them.
With a 20-minute intermission, the opening night performance was just short of two hours. That allowed patrons plenty of time to get home and not feed the plants.
'Little Shop of Horrors'
A Theatre Baton Rouge production
WHEN: Sept. 27-30, Oct. 4-7. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Another 2 p.m. matinee on Sept. 29.
WHERE: Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd.
TICKETS/INFO: $30, $19 students. (225) 924-6496 or theatrebr.org