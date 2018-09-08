Since its completion last year, the Water Institute of the Gulf has been an eye-catching sight for tens of thousands of motorists crossing the Mississippi River on Interstate 10. It’s not just commuters who’ve noticed.
The American Institute of Architects Baton Rouge presented three of its 2018 AIA Baton Rouge Rose Awards to the Water Institute, including its highest honor, the Gold Rose Award. Three separate juries chose the building for the Gold Rose, Members Choice and Sustainability Award, said AIA Executive Director Kathleen Gordon.
“The building appears in motion, like a grasshopper ready to leap into the water,” one of the judges wrote. “The structural system is well conceived, as is the detailing.”
Marvin “Buddy” Ragland, of Coleman Partners Architects, was the lead designer on the project, which included input from the Perkins and Will architectural firm in Seattle. The wedge-shaped building sits over the Mississippi River batture — and when the water is high, over the river itself — and connects by a series of steps to the old City Dock.
The Water Institute, which connects academic, public and private researchers studying delta, coastal and water systems, is designed to be the focal point for the Water Campus. The major street being built through the 35-acre site will lead straight to the Water Institute and the ramp that connects it to the world inside the levee.
Unlike artists, architects don’t start with a blank canvas. So, when Coleman Partners Architects won the design job, Ragland knew he had something special. Because the river can fluctuate close to 40 feet between its lowest and highest levels, few structures are even imagined inside the levee.
“It was an awesome site for an architect to get to play with,” Ragland said.
And play he did.
Ragland chose a wedge design to play against the other large but simple shapes on both sides of the river — spherical, cylindrical and rectangular buildings at the Port of Greater Baton Rouge on the west side of the river and nearby warehouses. The Water Institute extends almost to the dock, which can serve as an outdoor amphitheater that is accessible to the public.
Then there is the exterior shell that, from a distance, looks solid but is actually perforated, a feature more obvious at night when interior lights filter through the holes. It shades and protects the building but also pays homage to a once-ubiquitous feature in this region.
“A Southern thing is the screen porch,” Ragland said. “It keeps us away from the bugs. It keeps us out of the elements. You’re protected but you’re outside. That evolved to almost a lacy veil over the building.”
From the inside, windows provide four distinct views — the Water Campus to the east; the river and port to the west; the river, I-10 bridge and downtown to the north; and willow trees to the south. The third floor has several conference rooms, with Water Institute offices on the second floor and short-term leased office space on the first floor. As the Water Campus grows, the Water Institute offices eventually will take over all the lower two floors, Ragland said.
While the site provides distinct visual opportunities, the project faced particular logistical issues.
Ragland wanted to place the building on the dock. However, it would cost too much to test whether the dock could support its weight, so he moved it closer to the levee. But that made it subject to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which has authority over land near the levee.
Most people consider the levee to be only the triangle of earth visible above the nearby ground. The Corps, Ragland said, sees that triangle extending infinitely outward and downward below the surface, and it does not allow that triangle to be punctured. So piers supporting the ramp leading to the Water Institute are supported by a concrete pad on top of the levee. Pilings for the building don’t begin until they are far enough from the visible levee that they won’t penetrate that underground triangle.
The AIA judges gave high marks for the building’s visual appeal, how the exterior shell protects the building and the overhanging cowl that offers a shaded, welcoming entrance.
“The thing that I like about the project the most is it seems to fit comfortably in its site … with all the things that influence it,” Ragland said.