The upcoming miniseries "Daisy and the Six," currently filming in Louisiana, is searching for paid extras to work next week in the Hammond area.
Based on the book "Daisy Jones and the Six," the series tells the story of a rock band on the 1970s Los Angeles-music scene as it attempts to become "the next big thing."
Elvis' granddaughter, Riley Keough, stars as Daisy. Evan Daigle, a Lafayette native featured in TNT's "CLAWS," has been cast as George.
"We are looking to cast anyone 18+ who can portray 1970s rock fans," says Margaret Broach, onboarding specialist at Louisiana's Central Casting.
The background actors will be paid $175 for a 12-hour day, plus a $100 COVID-19 test stipend contingent on them showing up for their first day of work. All COVID testing must be completed at the production’s contracted testing facility.
"We think this would be a great opportunity for anyone looking for gig-based work, anyone who is a fan of the book, or anyone who lives close to the Hammond area," Broach says.
The series will be wrapping up filming in Hammond from Monday to Friday for the 1970s scenes.
Those interested can apply at www.centralcasting.com/daisy.
Those who also want to be considered for paid extra work on other Central Casting shows, can make an appointment for that process at https://www.centralcasting.com/nola/sign-up/. All employment paperwork (policies, tax forms and I-9s) are completed at this session and kept on file, meaning less paperwork for the background actors to fill out on most of the productions at check-in.