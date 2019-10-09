Being called a "Child of God" is one of the greatest compliments anyone could ever give us as a person of faith.
God himself declares it. 2 Corinthians 6:18 says, "I will be a Father to you, and you will be my sons and daughters, says the Lord Almighty."
Being a child of God doesn't mean we are perfect. But it means more than merely professing a faith. It means we have shown the love, kindness and other attributes that indicate that we have an intimate relationship with God and strive to be an example of his love in our daily lives.
Hopefully, it means that others recognize our sincere faith from our walk with God and not through religious pretensions we see so often these days.
Jesus said in Matthew 7:16, "By their fruit you will recognize them." When we live and act as true children of God, we won't have to wear banners across our chest, big crosses around our necks or headbands to let the world know it.
But it there anything wrong with that?
A few weeks ago in a game against Seattle, Saints linebacker Demario Davis chose to wear a headband with the words "Man of God." The NFL was not having it and fined Davis $7,017 for uniform violation regarding "personal messages."
For Davis, it was personal. It was all about giving God glory in his life. "If (God) can get the glory from it, I think he can get glory from it whether I personally wear the headband or don't wear the headband. … We're still good."
Everything worked out. Davis appealed the fine and won. But he's still putting up the $7,017 — sending it to a hospital back home in Mississippi, which has already received more than $30,000 from sales of "Man of God," "Woman of God" and "Child of God" headbands.
Davis, as a "Man of God," is doing the kinds of things we expect of God's people. Davis' story speaks to all of us, particularly those of us who are people of faith.
In addition to raising money for charity, I believe his actions have caused some of us to revisit our faith and how to share it. Students at a Christian school in Metairie wore handmade "Child of God" headbands to school on Tuesday in support of Davis.
I realize some people may not like what Davis did and don't believe the football field is the place to express your faith. But all of us — black, white, rich, poor, Republican, Democrat, native, immigrant — are God's creation and should be treated as such. The world would be a far better place.
Like those kids at the Metairie school, when we instill in each young person that they are a "Child of God" and "fearfully and wonderfully made," as Psalms 139:13 so eloquently states, then their self-esteem will go up, they won't bully others, they will respect others, their grades will get better, they will be more excited about their futures, they'll set goals. And we would more love in our homes, more discipline in our schools and less crime in our streets.