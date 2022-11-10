Fat Boy’s Pizza, 3624 Nicholson Drive, wants to thank military veterans this Veterans Day.
The Metairie-based company will be offering a free slice of either cheese or pepperoni pizza to military veterans of the United States Armed Forces at all of its locations on Friday, Nov. 11.
“No one gives more than a military veteran,” owner Gabe Corchiani said. “Fat Boy’s Pizza is built on giving back, so this is the least we can do for the men and women who admirably put country before self to ensure our safety locally, nationally and across the world.”
Fat Boy’s Pizza's Baton Rouge location is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
For more information, visit eatfatboyspizza.com.