When COVID-19 swept the globe in 2020, epidemiologists weren’t the only ones thinking they’d seen it all before. So did medieval historians.
Diseases — especially the bubonic plague — ravaged many parts of the world during the Middle Ages, peaking with a 14th-century strain so virulent that it claimed an estimated 30%-50% of Europe’s population and became known as the Black Death. The terror and devastation of these plagues influenced social and economic changes that would only become apparent later.
COVID, fortunately, isn’t remotely as lethal as the Black Death, and medical knowledge is exponentially higher. But medieval historians at LSU see parallels between now and then. So do their classes.
“It’s very interesting as I’ve been teaching the plague since COVID, my students go, ‘Oh, yeah,’” said Maribel Dietz, an associate professor in history.
That might mean her students paid attention to the news.
Like COVID-19, the bubonic plague is thought to have spread westward from around China, moving along land trade routes and by sea, where infected rats spread it when ships docked. Like the modern pandemic, Italy was one of the hard-hit regions in the late sixth century.
Although “super-spreader” wasn’t a medieval term, the bubonic plague had its share of such events — tragically, in misguided efforts to seek God’s intervention. Convinced that the plague was punishment for sins, Pope Gregory held a procession of the faithful in which people marched and appealed for divine intervention during a plague in 590. Similar processions were held during the Black Death.
Medieval plagues also caused economic disruptions that sound like recent headlines, such as the inability of employers to fill jobs after the relaxation of pandemic restrictions. The Black Death took so many lives that it created a labor shortage. Before the bubonic plague, a large percentage of agricultural labor was performed by serfs, enslaved laborers tied to the land, according to Dietz.
With the plague, agricultural labor was in demand and peasants were able to earn pay for their work — or move to where they could find paying work, said Sherri Johnson, also an LSU associate history professor. Many agricultural fields were abandoned.
The disruption in labor caused issues between the land-holding elites and the previously enslaved laborers.
“You definitely see rhetoric on the parts of elites … that cast those people in the era after the Black Death of being lazy and not willing to work,” Johnson said. “You also see a change of land use from more labor-intensive practices like tilling the soil to things that are less labor-intensive like herding animals. You need fewer people to manage the land.”
There are more similarities. Medieval plagues were particularly deadly in urban rather than rural areas, Dietz noted. Bubonic plague, like COVID, would decline then come back, Johnson said. Misinformation and disinformation increased the public questioning of authorities, Dietz said.
Even climate change — a 21st-century hot-button issue — may have been a factor in the severity of the Black Death, Johnson said. The Little Ice Age, which began in the late 13th century, caused crops to fail, leading to a famine that killed many and weakened the survivors before the plague arrived.
"Unlike famine which strikes at the poor, the very young and the elderly, the Black Death struck everyone regardless of status, age or any number of other factors," Dietz said.
Obviously, COVID pales in comparison to medieval plagues, in part because the diseases are quite different and medicine has exponentially advanced since the Middle Ages. But history shows that worldwide diseases lead to unforeseen changes, the LSU scholars said. Neither would speculate on what those changes might be.
Another lesson of history: This won’t be the last time the world faces a pandemic.
“It’s happened multiple times in the past,” Dietz said. “We’re going to have to think of ways of dealing with it, because it will come back. It’s not a one-and-done. Maybe it’s something else, but we have to be aware. Diseases themselves have a history.”