Christian Davenport says he was born a poet. Thirty years later, he’s Baton Rouge’s poet laureate.

Davenport, who uses “Cubs the Poet” as his byline, was announced earlier this month as the inaugural holder of that title by Mayor Sharon Weston Broome. He describes the position as a yearlong literary effort.

"I feel honored to be the first poet to begin writing the poem. The poem that will express the evolution of Baton Rouge's soul. The poem that will give voice to the narratives not yet heard. The poem that will potentially create a language of love, especially in the time of political tension, societal reformation and identity expansion," Davenport said. "We are all poems, and I feel fortunate, to be the first poet to see to the articulation of our great city's culture."

Davenport was born and lived his early childhood in Baton Rouge. He’s spent much of his adult life here or in New Orleans, creating poetry — often for an audience of one.

His method is spontaneous poetry. After a short encounter with someone, Davenport immediately writes a poem, banging it out on a manual typewriter using the words and thoughts that arose from their conversation.

“I’m personally excited about the fact that he’s practicing a form of poetry that is new and really sort of the rage right now, the spontaneous poetry,” said Renee Chatelain, president of the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge and a member of the committee that advised Broome on the selection.

“You don’t see a lot of typewriter poets, and he’s one of them," she added. "It’s the idea of having conversations with a particular group of people in our community and using the words and writing on the spot, which I kind of find fascinating.”

There’s a story behind Davenport's pen name, "Cubs."

His mother was born in India, and he watched Bollywood (Hindi films) as a child. He couldn’t pronounce the name of his favorite character and called him Cubs.

“I use that name to just kind of pay homage to that side of my family,” he said. “As I grew up, I kind of made it into an acronym: Can U Believe in Something? It just stuck with me. People just liked saying it.”

After his second-grade year, Davenport’s family moved to Frederick, Maryland, where he graduated from high school. He then returned to Louisiana, majoring in psychology at Dillard University in New Orleans. The subject led him to conclude that much of his education was teaching specific schools of thought rather than how to think for himself.

During one summer break back in Frederick, Davenport fell asleep while the television was on. He’s not sure if it was the television or a vivid dream that suggested it, but he awoke wanting to write a poem. He wrote “Do You Like Poetry?” Davenport took the poem to Market Street, a popular shopping and dining area in Frederick.

“When people would walk by, I would ask them, ‘Do you like poetry?’ ” he said. “It was to get them to say yes or no, and then I would recite the poem. The rest is pretty much the evolution of that.”

When he returned to Dillard, Davenport noticed artists and musicians along Royal Street and decided to follow their lead. He set up on Royal Street with his typewriter, listened to the conversations of passersby and started writing poetry. People began noticing and talking with him, and, for a fee, he wrote poems for the individuals who did.

That became his passion, and now it's his career. Davenport hasn’t finished his psychology degree, though he is still working on it.

“Writing on the street in the Quarter, it’s a little manic,” he said. “You have tourists from all of the country or the world. Then, you have homeless people. You have different types of people. I would write multiple different types of poems in one day. I progressed into weddings, because those at least have a central theme of love, relationships, stuff like that.”

Davenport also has written a book, which he plans to release soon.

In addition to being recognized for his work, the new poet laureate will be expected to share his love of poetry with nontraditional and underserved audiences and hold community workshops in coordination with the Arts Council.

“Poet laureates at the state level usually have had a long career and they’re published, and he’s gotten in publications as well,” Chatelain said. “But this is sort of looking at somebody who’s a young professional in the field looking forward and bringing new trends to the city in a really compelling way. To me that’s exciting.”

Do You Like Poetry?

BY CUBS THE POET

My door’s peephole, peeps souls secretly slipping by in the shadows.

I’ve seen scenes in my dreams who is to know if I am even awake?

What’s at stake?

But a second of well-done perfection.

Either I make a way or give a way?

I sweepstakes and lottery tickets underneath welcome mats,

Because I’ve seen homeless professor sleeping next to sewers

While they teach us to chase green paper that falls down from skyscrapers.

I’m the only one with my hands up.

Five fingers feeling for freedom from free!

Have you ever had, five fingers feeling for freedom from free?

The wind blowing soul away from the bayou,

We no longer make wishes when blowing out candles.

We are the generation that grew up before it died.

Spoiled kids with monopoly reaching for the skies

Grabbing clouds and cleaning stars.

Life,

Is but a bathroom break from sitting in the waiting room

And I am too busy reciting poetry.