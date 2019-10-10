FRIDAY-SUNDAY
FESTIVALS ACADIENS ET CREOLES 2019: 9 a.m., Girard Park, 500 Girard Park Dr., Lafayette. Live music on six stages, the Bayou Food Festival, Louisiana Craft Fair, cooking demonstrations, children's activities, jam sessions, Tour Des Atakapas race & duathlon and a Sports Tent make up activities throughout the weekend. Free. festivalsacadiens.com.
SATURDAY
FAMILY DAY AT THE PARK: Noon, Scott Civic Center, 1200 Major Parkway, New Roads.
"COCO" AT MOVIES IN THE PARC: 4 p.m., Parc International, 200 Garfield St., Lafayette. Downtown Lafayette and Lafayette Kiwanis will host a night of family-friendly fun.
BEER, BURGERS & BINGO: 5 p.m., Blackham Coliseum, 2330 Johnston St., Lafayette. Bingo games, split the pot, take the cake auction and more. $10 at the door.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
PAW PATROL LIVE! THE GREAT PIRATE ADVENTURE: 2 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday, Cajundome, 444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette.
SUNDAY
2ND ANNUAL HOWL-O-WEEN PAWTY: 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., ZenDog Training, 856 Ridge Road, Lafayette. Separate parties for small dogs and large dogs. Featuring pet costume contest and games. Free and open to the public.
WEDNESDAY
LAFAYETTE COMEDY'S THE WURST OPEN MIC: 8 p.m., The Wurst Biergarten, 537 Jefferson St., Lafayette. Weekly open mic comedy night headlined by O'Mar Finley. Hosted by Maggie Shipley and Vaughan Veillon. $3; free for comedians. facebook.com/lafayettecomedy.
ONGOING
ACADIANA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. "PACE 20: Twenty Years of Teaching Artists," through Saturday. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF ACADIANA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. $7. Free for ages 1 and younger. childrensmuseumofacadiana.com.
HILLIARD UNIVERSITY ART MUSEUM: Featuring "Gisela Colon: Pods," through Aug. 24; Yoga in the Galleries at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month; guided tour at 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. hilliardmuseum.org.
HUB CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oil Center, 427 Heymann St., Lafayette. First and third Saturdays include an arts weekend. lafayettehubcitymarket.com.
LAFAYETTE FARMERS AND ARTISAN MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Includes a Cajun jam at 9 a.m. marketatmoncuspark.com.
LAFAYETTE SCIENCE MUSEUM: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. lafayettesciencemuseum.org.
ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. La. 10, St. Francisville. Daily tours hourly; final tour starts at 4 p.m., museum/historic buildings, historic and/or nature programs, concessions and gift shop, picnic areas. lastateparks.com.
