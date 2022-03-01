Buy your tickets now for Crawfete, the event that officially kicks off crawfish season in Baton Rouge. This year, the area's premiere crawfish festival will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 13, at Perkins Rowe, 10202 Perkins Rowe.
The event will feature regional restaurants and caterers serving some of their best gourmet crawfish dishes and best boiled crawfish. A panel of judges will determine who has the absolute best in each category.
Tickets are $100 each with all-inclusive food and beverages. Guests will enjoy tastings of boiled crawfish and gourmet crawfish dishes from dozens of restaurants and caterers, as well as alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages and live entertainment from Blue Crab Redemption.
Patrons must be age 21 and older to attend. For tickets, visit bit.ly/3gi9V1q.
Movies on Tap
Tin Roof Brewing Co. is bringing back its popular event, Movies on Tap, beginning with a screening of "Leprechaun 5: In the Hood," at 7 p.m. Friday, March 11.
The movie will be shown on Tin Roof's lawn, 1624 Wyoming St. Southerns Food Truck will be selling hot chicken sandwiches starting at 5 p.m., so arrive early for some good food and cold beer, then claim your space on the lawn.
Admission is free.
For more information, call (225) 377-7022 or visit tinroofbeer.com.
Seed swap at the library
Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd., will host a seed swap from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
This is a good time to get some seeds to plant in your spring vegetable gardens. Be sure to bring seeds to exchange with others.
For more information, call (225) 763-2240.
Little Village wine dinner
Tickets are on sale for the Italian Natural Wines wine dinner from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, at The Little Village-Airline, 14241 Airline Highway.
The dinner will feature a selection of Italian wines from the SelectioNaturel Portfolio. The price is $125 per person, inclusive of tax and gratuity. Arrival begins at 6:30 p.m., and the dinner will start promptly at 7 p.m.
Seating is limited. For tickets, call (225) 751-4115.
Martell Cognac dinner
L'Auberge Casino & Hotel, 777 L'Auberge Ave., will host the Martell Cognac Pairing Dinner from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 8. All guests must be age 21 and older.
Cognac will be paired with a four-course dinner. Cost is $95, and reservations are required by calling (225) 224-4105.
Fish Fry Fridays
The Lenten season means it's time for the St. Jude Men's Club Fish Fry Fridays, beginning Friday at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, 9150 Highland Road.
Keep a clean kitchen this Lent and let the men do the cooking — the St. Jude Men's Club, that is. Pick up dinners between 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Fridays during Lent at the St. Jude Parish Hall. On Friday, April 1, the pick-up location will switch to the men's club's location inside the church fair.
Dinners come with fish or shrimp, fries, salad and a roll. Cost is $9, payable with cash, check or card. No pre-orders will be taken.
For more information, visit stjudecatholic.org.