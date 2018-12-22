I usually do not tell anyone about gifts I have given, but this week, my daughter said something that sparked a memory more than 70 years old.
It will be hard, probably impossible, for people today to understand what it was like growing up during the Great Depression of the 1930s and the early 1940's. There were NO jobs and NO money.
My father was a country preacher who pastored two small country churches, which each met every two weeks. He was paid 50 cents some Sundays, a gallon of molasses or a chicken with its feet tied other Sundays. That was not nearly enough to feed a family, buy gasoline and other essentials. And he was expected to take his parishioners to doctors’ appointments and other places as very few had cars. He never turned anyone down he could help.
My dad never wanted or waited for “welfare.” He had a garden, raised turnips to sell to stores in town, sold Fuller brushes and did anything else he could to make a few dollars. For a time, he gave out “commodities” from the government, but he never brought anything home except a 1-pound block of cheese. It was the biggest cheese we had ever seen.
Our parents never made us feel poor or deprived. They compared our situation with those around us who had less, not more, and told us to be thankful for what we had.
My sister was remarkable. She made her own clothes, could cook an apple pie in record time, and helped keep me and my younger brother in line. We thought she had eyes in the back of her head and could see around corners. Still, she was a constant source of help and love to us.
Though there was no fund for college, my parents always talked about "when" we would go to college, not "if." Back in those days, Daddy said people went to college to learn how to be more help to others and the world around them.
After my sister finished high school, she entered a junior college about 30 miles from home. She made several skirts and blouses for herself and remade some hand-me-downs from more affluent relatives. But she had only one pair of shoes, and they were badly worn, plus she had an ingrown toenail. I felt for her, missed her and decided I had to do something to help.
I was barely 13, and there was no place to get a job.
I asked a neighbor if I could pick cotton for him each day after school. At 5 cents a pound, it would take several days to pick enough to buy her shoes from the big Sears & Roebuck catalog. Eventually, I got the $3.45 I needed to order them. I am not sure who paid the postage.
The big Sears & Roebuck catalog is gone, and Sears stores are closing. But Sears played a vital role in 20th-century American history by starting a mail order trend that is booming today.
My sister is gone now, but I will never forget the surprise and pleasure she showed when she opened that box of new shoes from Sears and her little sister. Years later, she still remembered the unexpected gift, which convinced me those shoes really were the best gift I ever gave anyone.
— Wolfkiel lives in Baton Rouge
