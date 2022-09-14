It was a night for tears and differing opinions as Mississippi/Louisiana trio Chapel Hart took to the "America's Got Talent" stage to perform one last time.
In their pre-performance interview with host Terry Crews, the singers made it clear they're in it to win it.
"It changed everything," Danica Hart said, in describing their incredible ride on the NBC talent competition series. "But … we ain't done yet!"
Hart, her sister, Devyn Hart, and their cousin, Trea Swindle, chose to sing another of their original songs, "American Pride," for America's votes.
Dressed in all-American denim and white complementary ensembles, the women again brought the audience to its feet. Singing and wiping tears simultaneously, their words were powerful.
"So I know that we can do this,
hold hands and step aside,
let love pour out between us,
move the hate and let's just try.
I believe we'll make a difference,
one person at a time.
C'mon now, I can feel it
American pride."
Stirring though the performance was, something seemed off, particularly a scratchiness in Danica Hart's usual strong, booming vocals.
"The chorus, the lyric, was beautiful," judge Simon Cowell commented. "And bear in mind, you know, after 9/11, what a beautiful message to send out on the most important night of your life."
Cowell conceded that some of Chapel Hart's vocals were off "because of nerves," and fellow judge Howie Mandell agreed, but was a bit more critical.
"I think America's going to love it, but the last two songs you did were 10 times stronger," Mandel told the singers.
Cowell again defended the chorus' beauty.
"But last time, the whole thing was beautiful. People have to vote," Mandell countered.
In the end, it was all up to America's overnight voting as to which of the 11 finalist acts would win the top prize of $1 million and a Las Vegas residency. Those results will be announced at the end of Wednesday night's two-hour results show, which starts at 8 p.m. on NBC.
Meanwhile, the Poplarville, Mississippi-raised trio are soaking in the exposure and support they've received over the last two months.
"We feel seen," Danica Hart said before they exited the stage.