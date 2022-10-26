Actress Gabrielle Union's 3-year-old daughter paid homage to Southern University's Human Jukebox for Halloween.
Union posted photos of her daughter, Kaavia, wearing a Dancing Doll-inspired costume on her Instagram account on Oct. 23. Photos also were posted on her daughter's Instagram account.
But that's not all.
Kaavia's best friend, Crosby Sparrow, stands beside her dressed as a drum major, but not necessarily the Human Jukebox's.
Union said in the Instagram post that her daughter's costume was inspired by Southern University's Fabulous Dancing Dolls, the Human Jukebox's dance team.
Union said Crosby’s costume, meanwhile, were inspired by his dad, Chad Easterling, a graduate of Hampton University, along with their “auntie” Teraji P. Henson, a graduate of Howard University, both Historic Black Colleges and Universities.
"When it’s Homecoming 🐝🐝🐝 AND Halloween season at the same dang time," Union wrote on her Instagram post. "Our favorite toddlers @kaaviajames @crosby_sparrow are back to SHUT IT DOWN! Inspired by @southernu_br @theforeverdolls and our #HBCU Dad @jus_chad and @_hamptonu and auntie @tarajiphenson and @howard1867 Costumes created by @chelsea.union my super talented niece. #HBCU #hbcuhomecoming #halloween #halloweencostume but it’s also LIIIIFFFE! 🖤."
Union also posted that the costumes were created by her niece, Chelsea Union, who posted on her own Instagram account that her inspiration was Baton Rouge mini Human Jukebox drum major, Khai McFarland, whose parents post photos and videos of him in uniform on an Instagram account they run for him.
Chelsea Union added that the Dancing Doll costume was inspired by mini Dancing Doll, Brooklyn Davis, also of Baton Rouge.