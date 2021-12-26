The Krewe of Cypress presented seven young women at its Debutante Ball on Nov. 27 at the Carl F. Grant Civic Center in Plaquemine.
Lydia Crockett and Morgan Allain chaired the ball, which was emceed by Kitty Martin.
Presented this year by the krewe, which was founded in 1979, are: Sheà Lynn Bennett, daughter of Heidi and Joey Bennett, who was presented by her aunt and uncle, Dr. Clare and Dr. Lee Berthelot; Bailey Elizabeth Desselles, daughter of Audra and Brian Desselles; Juliette Èlie Gautreaux, daughter of Dr. Craig and Niki Gautreaux, who was presented by her aunt and uncle, Vanessa and Robert Moore; Morgan Kate Noel, daughter of Katie and Michael Noel; Karlee Katherine Patrick, daughter of Elisabeth Hebert Patrick and Darren Trahan; Sara Elizabeth Ross, daughter of Aimee and Craig Ross, of Bossier City, who was presented by her aunt and uncle, Carrie and Jeremy Booksh; and Cassidy Marie Smith, daughter of Sara and Carey Smith, of Tipp City, Ohio, who was presented by her cousins, Nedi and Josh Morgan.
The debutantes, krewe members and guests then enjoyed a night of dancing. The debutantes will also serve as maids in the krewe’s annual Carnival Ball on Feb. 12.