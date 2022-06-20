Kevin Nee had already pedaled a bicycle from one side of the country to the other. Now, he’s been from top to bottom.
Nee, the retired Baton Rouge Magnet High School gymnastics coach and avid long-distance cyclist, completed a ride from Canada to the Gulf of Mexico in May with his brother, Scot, who lives in Smyrna, Tennessee. Their journey took them to natural beauty and kitschy roadside art. But the best part was the friends they made along the way.
“Every day we’d talk to people, meet people — and it is so refreshing,” said Nee. “I cannot watch television news. That is not my life. That is not the world I live in. I am out here meeting people. They’re great.”
Nee, 67, always took long summer trips to recharge his batteries during his teaching career. In 1983, he rode a bicycle from Baton Rouge to New York City, and he’s traversed the 444-mile-long Natchez Trace Parkway roughly 25 times. He’s ridden around Lake Michigan and Ontario’s Gaspe Peninsula. His biggest adventure was a two-month, 4,532-mile trip from Bellingham, Washington, to Virginia Beach, Virginia, in 2015, a trip that partly inspired this journey.
“We call this trans-America the short way, north to south,” Nee said.
The 2,456 miles over 51 days had its share of surprises, not all of them pleasant.
In September 2021, they took Amtrak to Chicago, then Fargo, North Dakota, then pedaled to Lake Itasca, Minnesota, where the Mississippi River originates. They pedaled north to the Canadian border, turned around and took a route that generally skirted the Mississippi.
There were, however, side trips, including Hibbing, Minnesota, where one of Nee’s musical heroes, Bob Dylan, grew up. They spent time in Galena, Illinois, hometown of former President Ulysses Grant and eight other Civil War generals, and in Samuel Clemens’ hometown of Hannibal, Missouri. They shaped their route to include some of these points of interest but discovered others along the ride.
Although they packed their own food for lunch and dinner, they made a point to have breakfast in mom-and-pop restaurants.
“I’ll ask the waitress, ‘If you had two extra hours in your town, where would you go? What would you go see?’” Nee said. In Columbia, Tennessee, he unexpectedly got directed to the home of former President James K. Polk.
“It’s just these little hidden treasures that every city has, but you’ve just got to look for them,” Nee said. “You can’t be in a hurry to get anywhere. You’ve got to take your time and enjoy what you’re doing.”
The mode of transportation alone dictated the speed. Riding Surly Long Haul Trucker bicycles, they averaged about 11 mph and rode roughly 60 miles a day, stopping at visual oddities like the statues of Paul Bunyan and Babe the blue ox in Bemidji, Minnesota; the giant ice cream cones in Savanna, Illinois; and, appropriately enough, a statue of a man on a penny farthing bicycle in Port Byron, Illinois.
They were in Tennessee on Oct. 29 when they learned that their mother had died. That put the journey on pause. It resumed in April, picking up in the same parking lot where they had stopped six months earlier.
They took the Natchez Trace from Collinwood, Tennessee, to its end in Natchez, Mississippi, and picked up U.S. 61 to Baton Rouge. Their arrival coincided with the birth of Nee’s grandson in Baton Rouge, and they took a day off before heading south again to Morgan City, then to Burns Point Park, dipping the front tires of their bicycles in the Gulf of Mexico.
Along the way, they encountered strangers who treated them like friends. Taking a break to hike in Alabama, a man introduced himself and gave Nee a novel he’d written. Near the Natchez Trace in Mississippi, Dale and Evon Joiner offered to let them spend the night in their home instead of a campground.
Why? Before their son died at age 24, he’d hiked the Appalachian and Pacific Coast trails, and he told them about how much he appreciated people known as “trail angels” who would go out of their way to show kindness to hikers. After his death, they applied that principle to the many bikers along the Trace.
“It was out of the ordinary that people would do things like that. How do you plan for something like that?” Nee said. “You don’t.”