WWI expert speaks to retirees
Karl Roider, an LSU history professor emeritus, shared insights about World War I with the LSU Faculty and Staff Retirees Club at its Nov. 12 meeting.
He said two developments in 1917 changed the complexion of the stalled war. The first was the United States joining the effort. The U.S. had no Army to speak of at the time but dispatched more than 1 million soldiers by war’s end.
The second was Russia’s withdrawal from the war to engage in the Russian Revolution. This freed 47 German divisions of 500,000 men to join the Western Front. Through lack of coordination between England and France, these men slipped into the Front unnoticed.
German leaders saw the latter as an opportunity to crush the French before the Americans gained strength. However, their assaults were checked by a new allied strategy of attack and retreat. Winning became hopeless as the Americans poured in.
Some 10 million soldiers were killed in the four-year fight. In a two-month period, the U.S. lost nearly 60,000 troops, the same number lost in all the years of both the Korean and Vietnam wars.
Barbara Aldrich, Marilyn Cramer, Judy Koonce and Marion Territo provided refreshments. The LSU retirees club holds meetings, tours and social events through the academic year and is open to all retirees and their spouses. Contact lsu.faculty.staff.ret.club@gmail.com.
Methodist Women honor Thomas-Nero
Brenda Thomas-Nero, of Baker, was presented with a special recognition award at the Louisiana Conference United Methodist Women held Oct. 12-13 at First United Methodist Church in Lafayette.
Each year, a member of this organization is chosen to receive this award. Thomas-Nero is LCUMW secretary and is the former Baton Rouge District United Methodist Women communications coordinator. She is a member of Mount Zion United Methodist Church in Clinton and First United Methodist Church in Baker. She is also a wish granter, fundraiser and speaker for the Make-A-Wish Foundation Texas Gulf Coast Louisiana Chapter.
BRWTA raises $16,521 for Cajun Classic
The Baton Rouge Wheelchair Tennis Association announced at its board dinner on Nov. 13 that it raised $16,521 to help support the 2019 Cajun Classic Wheelchair Tennis Tournament set for March 19-24 at the Paula G. Manship YMCA in Baton Rouge.
The BRWTA raised the funds through its Edward Jones Investments/Tex Morris "Hallowheel" charity tennis and pickleball tournaments on Oct. 26-28 at BREC's Highland Road Park. The tournaments attracted more than 175 players from Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.
The weekend also featured the Hallowheel Adaptive Tennis Carnival, where 24 children and adults with disabilities were introduced to wheelchair tennis through instruction, games and prizes.
Since 2015, the Hallowheel tournament has raised $61,840 for the Cajun Classic. Hallowheel is one of the most unusual tournaments in the United States, as it features a main draw of traditional men's and women's tennis doubles, a pickleball tournament and a separate draw where wheelchair tennis players are partnered with able-bodied players for doubles competition. More information is at brwta.org.
Ballard speaks to Chronologically Gifted
Mark Ballard, Capitol Bureau chief for The Advocate, spoke about his life and career to the Chronologically Gifted and Talented Nov. 14 at Broadmoor Presbyterian Church.
Ballard has covered the Louisiana Legislature under Govs. Kathleen Blanco, Bobby Jindal and John Bel Edwards. He took questions about current issues, gubernatorial candidates and state politics. Ballard said he has seen politics change and today they are more partisan and harsher.
Ballard obtained his bachelor's degree in journalism from LSU and a master's degree from Columbia University. He is married to former WAFB anchor Donna Britt.
Von Raybon catered the Thanksgiving luncheon. The Rev. Barrett Ingram gave the invocation. Assisting Annabelle Armstrong, who presided, were Mike and Karen Zobrist, Marion Forbes, Cathy McRae, EJ McCune, Pat Robertson, Marci Lyon, Barbara Long, Virginia Holloway and Carol Haas.
Rose named Early Learning Champion
LPB announced Robbie Rose, exceptional student services instructional support specialist for East Baton Rouge Parish schools, as a PBS KIDS Early Learning Champion.
This new awards program recognizes committed educators who work with young children, from infants to second-graders, and will offer a variety of community building, leadership and professional learning opportunities provided by PBS and member stations the next two years. Rose participated in the NAEYC Conference on Nov. 14-16, where she was recognized at an awards ceremony, and attended the inaugural PBS KIDS Early Learning Champions Summit on Nov. 17.
For the past four years, Rose has worked with early childhood educators, staff and parents. Rose regularly supports 72 early childhood professionals in her district on their instructional needs. She researches, models and effectively shares instructional strategies and assessments.
Additionally, she collaborates with principals, teachers, parents, staff and students in planning, developing and reviewing programs for students with disabilities. She assists the pre-k director in planning class locations, specialized equipment needs and student assignments. An avid user of PBS Learning Media, she trains teachers on how to navigate and use the resources for their classroom needs.
The PBS KIDS Early Learning Champions cohort is made up of various early learning caregivers — including certified pre-k, Head Start and early elementary teachers, childcare providers as well as family, friends and neighbors in early learning settings — representing, celebrating, and supporting the diverse teaching community impacting young learners.
Forum 35 announced leadership graduates
Forum 35’s John W. Barton, Sr. Community Leadership Development Program has announced its 2018 graduates.
Through the four-week course, the graduates were able to network with like-minded individuals and learn a variety of skills needed to serve on nonprofit boards. Community leaders helped lead sessions with topics consisting of board basics, board governance, fundraising, and legal and ethical responsibilities.
Graduates are: Alana Adams, Level Homes; Rodolfo “Rudy” Aguilar III, McGlinchey Stafford; Michelle Anderson, Louisana Healthcare Connections; Kati Jo Barber, Highflyer HR; Neva Butkus, Louisiana Budget Project; Rachal Cox, McGlinchey Stafford; Amber Curry, City Year Baton Rouge; Rachael Duris, Our Lady of the Lake Foundation; Chelsey Gonzales, ITinspired; Tyler Hicks, The Backpacker; Nikki Honore, Louisiana Department of Health; Lloyd Johnson, Faulk & Winkler; Leah Jordan, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana.
Also, Alex Kolb; Rachel LaPorte, inRegister magazine; Patrick Lawler, LSU; Rehana Mohamed, Vgraham; Catherine Moore, Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson; Carmen Myer, Montessori School of Baton Rouge; Ryan Newchurch, Keller Williams; Nick Russell, Primoris Services Corporation; Luke Simpson, Gallagher; Natalie Smith, Team Title; Carmen Spooner, C. Elizabeth Spooner, LCSW; Jamee Steele, The Tatman Group; Robyn Stiles, Emergent Method; Conner Tarter, Louisiana Technology Park; and Annmarie Valentin, City Year Baton Rouge.
Compiled by Advocate staff writer George Morris. The “Community” column runs every Tuesday and Friday in The Advocate. Items should be submitted to “Community,” Advocate eatplaylive section, P.O. Box 588, Baton Rouge, LA 70821, or emailed to people@theadvocate.com. Events should be submitted in a timely fashion. By submitting photos to The Advocate, you agree that they can be published in any of The Advocate’s print or digital publications.