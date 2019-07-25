FRIDAY
FAMILY BLOCK PARTY: 5:30 p.m., National World War II Museum, BB's Stage Door Canteen, 945 Magazine St., New Orleans. The inaugural all-ages event features resources and activities like art, food, history and more. $10, free for children. www.nationalww2museum.org.
COLUMBIA STREET BLOCK PARTY: 6:30 p.m., North Columbia Street, Covington. This free family event features classic cars displayed in the historic St. John District with DJs and live music at some venues.
DINNER AND A ZOOVIE: 8 p.m., Audubon Zoo, 6500 Magazine St., New Orleans. The series of family-friendly flicks and food vendors features "How to Train your Dragon: The Hidden World" screened at the Capital One Bank Field. www.audubonnatureinstitute.org.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
MECHACON ANIME CONVENTION: Hyatt Regency new Orleans, 601 Loyola Ave., New Orleans. The theme of the anime convention is to bring attendees to a 24th century setting aboard Crescent Station, a diplomatic outpost located in the outer solar system. There's a cosplay-optional ball, panels, signings, industry guests, a cosplay contest, electronic gaming room and tournaments. www.mechacon.com.
"THE GLASS MENAGERIE": 7 p.m., Marigny Opera House, 725 St. Ferdinand St., New Orleans. The Tennessee Williams Theatre Company of New Orleans returns with the story of the Wingfield family: a mother at the end of her wits, a son at the edge of his patience and a daughter with an uncertain future. A gentleman caller provides a ray of hope, if they don't frighten him away. Tickets $15-$31. www.twtheathrenola.com.
SATURDAY
CLOSING OF THE BIG BLUE DOORS: 9 a.m., Louisiana Children's Museum, 420 Julia St., New Orleans. The museum commemorates its final day on Julia Street with art projects and a chance to sign the front door. There's also a countdown to closing at 1:45 p.m. and a balloon release. www.lcm.org.
FAMILY FUN DAY: 10 a.m., Northshore Harbor Center, 100 Harbor Center Blvd., Slidell. Annual event including activities for children and food and craft vendors. Free admission. www.harborcenter.org.
MOSQUITO FEST: 10 a.m., Audubon Louisiana Nature Center, 11000 Lake Forest Blvd., New Orleans. The event includes a blood drive, hands-only CPR class, experts from Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium and New Orleans Mosquito Control, free planetarium presentations, a mist garden, a DJ and a food truck. Free admission. www.audubonnatureinstitute.org.
BASTILLE DAY BLOCK PARTY: 4:45 p.m., 3100 block of Ponce de Leon Street. The French celebration includes music, food and beverage vendors, an arts market and costume contest.
DR. SAUX'S ANNUAL FUNDRAISER AND BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION PIRATE PARTY: 6 p.m., Columbia Street Tap Room, 434 N. Columbia St., Covington. The Northshore physician's event raises funds for the National Alliance on Mental Illness St. Tammany and features music, food, beer, wine and more. $40-$125. www.namisttammany.org.
SIP+DIP AT COOL ZOO: 7 p.m., Audubon Zoo, 6500 Magazine St., New Orleans. The adults-only (21 and over) after-hours gathering includes admission to the splash pad and Gator Run lazy river, entertainment, games, beverages and food. $30. www.audubonnatureinstitute.org.
THE 2019 NEW ORLEANS BEATLES FESTIVALS — ABBEY ROAD LIVE: 8 p.m., House of Blues, 225 Decatur St., New Orleans. Local bands including The Topcats, Molly Ringwalds, Vince Vance and others perform "Abbey Road" to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the record's release. $23.
SPROUTS — WATER PLAY: 9:30 p.m., Longue Vue House and Gardens, 7 Bamboo Road. The event includes kiddie sprinklers, art, story time and more for children 18 months to 10 years old. $5. www.longuevue.com.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
BRIDAL EXPO: 10 a.m., Lakeside Shopping Center, 3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie. The show features more than 60 vendors, a special cake cutting and a performance by the 610 Stompers. Attendees are requested to bring a non-perishable food item for donation. Free admission. www.welliverproductions.net.
SUNDAY
HARRY POTTER BIRTHDAY PARTY: 6 p.m., Tubby & Coo's Mid-City Book Shop, 631 N. Carrollton Ave., New Orleans. The adults-only celebration of Harry Potter's birthday includes beverages, games and more. $25. www.tubbyandcoos.com.
MONDAY
INTO THE VAULT TOUR: 9 a.m., National World War II Museum, 945 Magazine St., New Orleans. The two-hour tour into WWII history includes rarely seen artifacts. www.nationalww2museum.org.
WEDNESDAY
FILM TALK SERIES: 7 p.m., St. Tammany Art Association, 320 N. Columbia St., Covington. Pontchartrain Film Festival Director Sharon Edwards discusses fact and fiction in Haskell Wexler's "Medium Cool." Free admission. www.pontchartrainfilmfestival.com
"JAZZ FESTS BEFORE JAZZ FEST": 7 p.m., East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., New Orleans. Musician and tour guide Dave Thomas discusses festivals and concerts in Congo Square in the late 1940s and the move in the 1960s to organize. Free admission. www.jplibrary.net.
THURSDAY
HAUNTED FEAST AT THE BOURBON ORLEANS HOTEL: 6 p.m., Bourbon Orleans Hotel, 717 Orleans St., New Orleans. Three-course dinner may or may not feature some unwanted guests, preceded by tour of the paranormal aspects of the hotel, with a menu includes a choice of seafood gumbo, grilled raven and vampire garlic, southern fried Cthulhu, hangman’s steak and a deathly delicious chocolate cake. $21. www.bourbonorleans.com.
THE FUNDAMENTALS OF COCKTAILS: 6 p.m., New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute, 725 Howard Ave., New Orleans. Hands-on class mixing three drinks, fundamental bar tools and three essential templates that serve as a gateway for endless mixing; strictly age 21 and over, with IDs checked. $65. www.nochi.org.
SATCHMO SUMMERFEST KICKOFF PARTY: 7 p.m., Omni Royal Orleans, 621 St. Louis St., New Orleans. Dinner event with music by Ellis Marsalis Jr., Ashlin Parker and Spirit of Satchmo winners Jackie Harris, Corey Henry and Ricky Riccardi. $65. www.satchmosummerfest.org.
