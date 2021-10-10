Jonathan Mayers, recently named poet laureate of Baton Rouge, spoke about the significance of Creole culture on Sept. 24 to the Kiwanis Club of Red Stick at Piccadilly Cafeteria on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard.
Mayers, a Baton Rouge native recently appointed to the role by Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, has deep roots in Creole heritage. His father’s family is from Pointe Coupee Parish, New Orleans and the River Parishes. A visual artist, writer and cultural activist, Mayers has done extensive work to research, rediscover, reconnect to and recreate the art and language of his Creole ancestors.
Reciting several of his poetic compositions, spoken in Kouri-Vini, the endangered Creole language spoken by his ancestors, Mayers reflected on many of the struggles and issues faced by Creoles and people of color throughout history.
Cortana Kiwanis installs new officers
Incoming Division 8E Lt. Gov. Bridgette Hardy installed Tom Mackey as president of the Cortana Kiwanis Club of Baton Rouge during the club’s 44th annual Installation Banquet on Sept. 30 at the USS Kidd Veterans Museum.
Also installed were President-elect Brigette Castine, Vice President Patricia Anderson, Foundation Treasurer Forrest Mills and Secretary Heather Folks-Givens. Board of Directors members Bob Blanchard, Donna Leggett, Wanda Magee and Greg Scott also were installed.
Outgoing officers are President Rick Haddad, Foundation Treasurer Kristie Daspit and board members Mike Baldwin, Keith McDavid and Rosie Vutera.
The Cortana Kiwanis Club of Baton Rouge supports community projects such as the Cortana Kiwanis Christmas Parade in downtown Baton Rouge, Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital, delivering food baskets at Thanksgiving and Christmas and the Bringing Up Grades program at local elementary schools. The club raises money for the projects by selling its “world famous” jambalaya.
Information about becoming a member is available at the Cortana Kiwanis of Baton Rouge Facebook page or by joining the weekly meeting at 7:30 a.m. Thursdays at the Piccadilly at 3332 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd.
Friendship Force holds monthly luncheon
The monthly luncheon for Friendship Force of Baton Rouge welcoming new friends was held Sept. 16 met at Byronz Bistro at Willow Grove.
Members discussed possible travel to Victoria, British Columbia, next spring and hosting clubs from Austin, Texas, and Birmingham, Alabama. Carolyn Adams was in charge of arrangements.
For information about travel and promoting peace through cultural understanding, visit friendshipforcebatonrouge.org. Guests are welcome.
Inter-Civic Council meets at Hunan
The Inter-Civic Council of Greater Baton Rouge members conducted their monthly meeting Sept. 21 at Hunan Chinese Restaurant.
The club has begun selling tickets for the 80th annual Golden Deeds Award Banquet co-hosted by ICCGBR and The Advocate honoring Dr. Michael Rolfsen set for Tuesday, Nov. 9, at The Baton Rouge Marriott. For event and ticket information, contact Dr. Richard Flicker, (225) 931-1626 or flicker@premier.net.
BRHS Class of 1971 sets reunion
The Baton Rouge High School Class of 1971 will hold a 50-year reunion from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at Mike Anderson's Seafood Restaurant side porch. Classmates can register online at brhs71.com.
Capitol High Class of '70 to hold 50th reunion
Capitol High School Class of 1970 is holding its 50th reunion with several events planned Dec. 18-19. From 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, a meet and greet and memorial celebration (2:30 p.m.) will be held in the Capitol Senior High School cafeteria. The event will include food, music and fellowship.
On Sunday, Dec. 19, a worship service will be held at 8 a.m. at New Home Baptist Church, 3000 Tecumseh St. The service is casual, with those attending invited to wear T-shirts that will be distributed/sold on Saturday evening.
From 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday, a banquet will be held at Boudreaux’s, 2647 Government St. The event, which calls for formal or semi-formal attire, will include dinner, music and fellowship.
The cost of the reunion is $100 per person, with Nov. 15 as the payment deadline. Payments can be sent to CHS Class of 1970, P.O. Box 1295, Zachary, LA 70791 or Jacqueline Jackson, treasurer, via CashApp, (225) 747-0917.
Prostate cancer fundraiser to be held Oct. 14
The Blue Ribbon Soirée, a benefit for prostate cancer research and awareness, will be held from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at the Renaissance Hotel, 7000 Bluebonnet Blvd. Tickets for the event, staged in memory of Drs. Joel Nasca and Larry Ferachi, are $100. For tickets and more information, visit blueribbonsoiree.org.
Golf tourney to benefit Family Service
Family Service of Greater Baton Rouge is hosting a golf tournament from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at The Copper Mill Golf Course in Zachary. Donations are being taken at this time. The event will help support the nonprofit's mission to counsel and strengthen individuals and families improving their quality of life. Cost to participate is $100 per person; $400 per team. For more information, email info@fsgbr.org.