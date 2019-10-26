Gardere Initiative is partnering with the LSU Museum of Art to host Art in the Park Fall Festival, a day of art, culture, outdoor activities and fun, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at BREC’s Hartley/Vey Park at Gardere.
The day will kick off interactive art-making activities with an art demonstration and gallery display by internationally acclaimed Mexican artist Nicolás de Jesús, who is featured in the museum’s exhibition "Destination: Latin America," which will be on display in the museum through Feb. 9. His work reflects his experiences from his origins in a traditional Mexican village to his concern for preserving his cultural identity.
Those attending will get to see Jesús work.
The event will also include food and festivities, including pumpkin painting, sack races, pickup basketball and soccer, arts and crafts and more.
Various LSU athletes and local leaders also are expected to attend the event, which is free and open to the public.
Gardere Initiative promotes a safe and healthy community through a number of programs and resources. The initiative aims to address substance abuse and other social issues through intervention, collaboration and partnerships.
For more information, contact mgharripsy@aol.com or gbenoit1@lsu.edu.