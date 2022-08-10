"We picked house number 1!!!," Baton Rouge resident Chris Fiore posted on Facebook.
And house No. 1 is an Acadian cottage in Mid City built in 1977.
Fiore and husband Zach Fiore were featured on HGTV's "House Hunters" Tuesday night in an episode titled "Southern Charm in Baton Rouge." Viewers watched as the couple toured a house and a condo, both in Mid City, and another house in the Garden District in their quest to purchase their first home together.
According to the episode, the couple's idea of the ideal house differed, with Chris Fiore preferring something sleek, new and move-in ready. Zach Fiore, on the other hand, leaned toward something older, more historic, a fixer-upper.
The new townhome, which shared walls with neighbors on either side, was priced at $250,000, while the charming Garden District Craftsman came in a little over the couple's budget at $385,000.
Real estate agent Neal Francois helped them secure the Acadian cottage for $294,900 (asking price $285,000).
"It needed a little work, but paint and some interior design go a long way!," Chris Fiore also posted. "We had so much fun on #househunters!"