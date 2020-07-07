The Charity Ball Association of Baton Rouge is canceling its annual ball, the third debutante organization to call off its biggest event of the year because of the coronavirus.
Already Le Cercle de Bacchus and The Baton Rouge Assembly have canceled their upcoming presentation balls.
For the organizations, all of which are more than 50 years old, it's the first time the balls have ever been canceled.
The Charity Ball Associations Le Bal de Noel had been scheduled for Dec. 29, when 11 young women were to be presented.
“We feel that this is the best decision for our debutantes and our organization in order to keep everyone safe and healthy during this unprecedented time,” said Carolyn Winder, president of the Charity Ball Association Board.
The Charity Ball Association is a nonprofit that was formed in 1956 by a group of civic-minded members who wanted to support the community through charitable donations. Over the years, the association has contributed more than $500,000 to local charitable organizations.
In light of the great need for food donations during the pandemic in the Baton Rouge area, the board voted to make the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank the recipient of this year's donations, according to a news release.