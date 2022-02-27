Alpha Lambda Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma met Feb. 12 at the West Baton Rouge Museum in Port Allen to discuss chapter business and further explore the history of Louisiana.
Members took a self-guided tour of the "Pelican State Goes to War" exhibit, which covered the Louisiana contributions toward achieving victory in World War II. It included photographs, artifacts and oral history of Louisiana involvement in the war.
Alpha Lambda has been supporting Metanoia Manor, a refuge for victims of human trafficking. The Metanoia Manor will be the chapter's Fleur de Lis project.
New officers were elected are President Cindy Guidroz, First Vice President Joyce Landry, Second Vice President/Newsletter Betsy Stafford, Recording Secretary Christina Talbot, Corresponding Secretary JoAnn Hebert, Treasurer Sandra Purpera, Historian Catherine Olinde, Reporter Fran Major, Parliamentarian Susan Collura and Webmaster Karen Barrios.
OSC Friends hold annual meeting
The Friends of the Old State Capitol held their annual meeting Feb. 20 in the OSC House Chamber.
President Mike Zobrist welcomed guests. Architect and Friend member Kevin Harris gave an insider’s perspective about restoring the building. Mary Durusau discussed upcoming programs and exhibits. Refreshments were enjoyed in the rotunda following the meeting.
Red Stick Kiwanis named Distinguished Club
The Kiwanis Club of Red Stick has been designated a Distinguished Club for 2020-21 by the LAMISSTENN District of Kiwanis International.
Red Stick Kiwanis President Matt Robinson accepted a trophy recognizing the club’s honor at the Region V Mid-Winter Conference Jan. 22 at the Mezzanine Event Hall in Hammond. At that meeting, longtime local Kiwanian Laura Gilliland was elected by the region’s delegates to serve a three-year term on the LAMISSTENN District Board.
Gilliland will succeed Michele Crosby of Denham Springs Kiwanis. Region V includes 19 Kiwanis clubs in the Baton Rouge area and stretches from the Atchafalaya area to the Florida Parishes.
At Red Stick’s Jan. 28 weekly meeting, Robinson saluted the club’s members for contributing to the success of efforts in member recruitment, program development, fundraising through special projects and leadership education.
Other conference attendees briefly discussed what they learned from the “how-to” session that focused on membership, engagement, fundraising and project development and management. Sharing their bullet points were President-elect Don Wiseman, Past President Gary LaBauve, board members Carolyn Robinson, Cherryl Matthews, Tommy Darensbourg and Oni Ejezie-Watson.
For information about Red Stick Kiwanis, contact Darensbourg via text at (225) 205-7185 or email tommysellsbr@gmail.com.
Inter-Civic Council installs new officers
Vivian Frey, who represents the Baton Rouge Regional Eye Bank, was installed as president of the Inter-Civic Council of Greater Baton Rouge at its monthly meeting Jan. 11 at Hunan Restaurant.
Frey served as president-elect in 2021 and chaired the 80th annual Golden Deeds Award Banquet program.
Also installed were Donna Leggett, Kiwanis Club of Cortana, president-elect; Tommy Darensbourg, Kiwanis Club of Red Stick, vice president; Amy Drago, Altrusa International of Baton Rouge, secretary; Dr. Richard Flicker, Exchange Club of Baton Rouge, and Barbara Auten, Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area, co-treasurers; Marvin Borgmeyer, Metanoia, Inc., one-year director; Kathy Coleman, Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Information Center, two-year director; and Erik Kjeldsen, Kiwanis Club of LSU, immediate past president.
Leggett, on behalf of the council’s members, presented Kjeldsen with a plaque in appreciation of his leadership as ICCGBR president in 2021.
The 81st annual Golden Deeds Award Banquet will be held Nov. 8 at the Baton Rouge Marriott.
The ICCGBR is composed of some 30 nonprofit and community service organizations in the nine-parish Baton Rouge area. For information about membership, contact Darensbourg at tommysellsbr@gmail.com.