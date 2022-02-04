If Thanksgiving is the toughest day for Americans’ waistlines, Mardi Gras may be the biggest nightmare for Louisiana livers. Dr. Gia Tyson thinks it’s no joking matter.
Liver health is something Tyson wants us to be aware of — and not just during Carnival season.
Tyson, head of hepatology and the Liver Center at Ochsner Baton Rouge, said Louisiana’s affinity for strong drink is a big factor in the patients she treats. One of the liver’s vital functions is to filter toxins from the body, but people can drink more than it can process. Too much alcohol, over time, can damage the organ so badly that a transplant is the patient’s only option.
Getting alcohol consumption under control is one of several ways people can improve their liver health. How? By understanding how much is too much.
For women, whose bodies typically can’t handle as much alcohol as men, the safe limit is no more than one standard drink per day. For men, it’s two per day. The key is understanding what a “standard drink” is: 12 ounces of beer, 5 ounces of wine, 7 to 9 ounces of malt liquor, 1 to 2 ounces of distilled spirits. Keeping inside those limits should keep the liver healthy, Tyson said.
Even if you don’t drink daily, you’re not out of the woods, Tyson said. Binge drinking can overwhelm the liver, too. For women, that’s four standard drinks in one sitting. For men, it’s five.
Tyson recognizes that goes against Louisiana’s laissez les bons temps rouler culture, particularly for young adults for whom drinking is a rite of passage. One misconception, Tyson said, is that liver disease only affects older people who’ve drunk irresponsibly for decades. Those who come to Ochsner’s operating rooms tell a different story.
“We still see and have transplants in many individuals in their 20s for alcohol-related liver disease,” she said.
Those diseases include cirrhosis, in which healthy liver tissue becomes scarred and permanently damaged, and acute alcohol hepatitis, or liver inflammation from overdrinking.
“Because of the volume of alcohol that they’ve been drinking, what I tell my patients is your liver is just basically saying, ‘I can’t do it anymore. I’m done,’” Tyson said. “Those people present with, like, an acute liver failure.”
Alcohol isn’t the liver’s only enemy. Bad diet can lead to nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, an accumulation of fat in livers of people who drink little to no alcohol. Those at risk fall in at least one of three categories: overweight, blood provides with high triglycerides or cholesterol, and having type 2 diabetes or being pre-diabetic, Tyson said.
There is no standard treatment for NAFLD, according to the Mayo Clinic, but losing weight and getting lipid panel numbers and sugar under control are good starting points, Tyson said. She recommends a Mediterranean diet focusing on fish, lean meats, good fats like olive or avocado oil, low carbs and high protein.
Calorie-counting apps are valuable, too.
“I can’t tell you how many people come to me and say, ‘I’m not eating a lot, but I’m not losing weight,’” Tyson said. “There’s so many calorie-counting apps, and if they use that, they’ll realize they are consuming more calories in a day than they can appreciate. That’s probably because they’re snacking.
“You can’t really outrun or outwork a bad diet. Exercise is an important component, but most of the gains that people make will be with dietary changes.”
Tyson also recommends being careful about taking over-the-counter dietary supplements other than vitamins and minerals — especially weight-loss and muscle-building supplements.