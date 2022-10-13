Wednesday was National Gumbo Day — and, to celebrate, we conducted an unscientific poll of readers asking for their opinions on favorite gumbos in Baton Rouge. Turns out, we're all winners. However, according to those who voted in our quick poll, Dempsey's Po'boys has some seriously loyal gumbo eaters and earned more votes than any other gumbo.
Dempsey's, located at 13580 Coursey Blvd. in Baton Rouge, is an unassuming restaurant located in a strip mall on the way out of Baton Rouge, headed east. It offers both seafood and chicken/andouille gumbo on its menu. Dempsey's gumbos and soups are made in-house, daily. (Quart and gallon sizes are available with notice.)
Dempsey's seafood gumbo has a thick roux, almost like a gravy, so it takes some getting used to. Though the thickness makes the dish quite hearty, the flavor is full with a creamy texture.
Dempsey's chicken and andouille gumbo is equally hearty. In fact, even our waitress couldn't tell the difference between the two varieties of gumbo based on looks alone. For the Dempsey's unindoctrinated, the gravy-like roux base is a surprise. However, it grows on you, for sure. One thing about the chicken and sausage gumbo that Dempsey's has down to a science is that all the bits and bites of chicken and sausage fit perfectly into a spoon.
Coming in a close second was The Chimes' gumbo, and tied for third place Parrain's Seafood and Mansur's on the Boulevard. Mike Anderson's Seafood came in fourth place and Eliza's came in fifth.
Roux 61 and Drusilla Seafood also earned their share of votes. Stab's, Rice and Roux, Louisiana Lagniappe and Little Village made the list too as write-ins.
How about a Gumbo Tour of Baton Rouge? Who's in?