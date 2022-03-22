In south Louisiana, we are replete with guilt-free delicious food options every Friday of the Lenten season. We create beautiful seasonal dishes highlighting the bounty of every sea, gulf, bayou, and backyard in our vicinity.
I grew up in a household that was filled with rich flavors of foreign spices. My earliest culinary exposure was to Trinidadian fare dutifully prepared by my grandfather.
Robust curries, vegetables fresh from the garden and daring combinations that I would not rediscover until my college culinary exploration. I lament the loss of Himalaya’s Restaurant so many years ago but have been comforted by Bay Leaf and their bevy of delectable dishes.
Matching the sweet and spicy chutney with crispy spinach pakora and samosas with their pillowy potato and pea filling are the perfect way to start the meal. I always pair this with a mango lassi, a drink of mango nectar and yogurt. Little else comforts like the Masala from Bay Leaf on Sherwood Forest, from the orange and white presentation with fanned tail to its balance of sweet and buttery flavor. Also be sure to check out Curry N Kabob; everything is made with love.
To those new to Baton Rouge we have the great pleasure of introducing boiled crawfish from Tony’s Seafood. I recommend three pounds of crawfish, one pound of large head on shrimp, and one bag of corn on the cob and red potatoes — per person.
I took a Baton Rouge newbie to Tony's recently. In addition to the potassium pill (to counteract the salt), we picked up a couple of dipping sauces (not something I grew up eating but I wanted to make sure she could try it) and lemons to make us less crawfish flavored at the end of this most delectable meal.
We ventured to BREC City-Brooks Park, claimed our picnic table and divided up all of the goodness. If you're new to crawfish, find at least one local to demonstrate the proper way to peel and eat the mudbugs. While Tony’s is iconic, I also recommend getting your crawfish boil fix from Country Corner at the corner of Hundred Oaks and Perkins. They are always on point.
My favorite happy hour in Baton Rouge is found at Rocca on Government Street. This institution boasts excellent service, the best pizza, and a small but mighty wine and cocktail selection — all that and the happy hour prices and offerings are unparalleled and a perfect option for an after-work snack.
With shareable options, I have worked my way through the menu in two visits. The item that feels like I am stealing is the bowl of steamed mussels with dill and a garlic butter sauce for only $9. It should be on everyone’s list.
Additionally, the citrus olives, which sound like an odd combination, are anything but. They are warm olives served in the cutest tiny skillet. You will also find half-off pizzas, and I recommend the margarita. The combination of bright and earthy flavors of the veggies and herb with a crispy often charred crust is so incredible. I often pair this with Sangiovese Poggio Anima. The owners of Rocca also own Lit Pizza, a build-your-own fast-bake pizza place, which my retired chef husband loves so much that he bought the hat.
When Bldg5 opened, I walked through and felt like I was walking into a functional sculpture of local artist T J Black. From the industrial found object assemblage décor to the way the rooms folded into one another his fingerprint was seen. The front of the restaurant has refrigerated items that are ready for home meals or dinner parties.
The middle section has several large seating areas and bistro tables. There is a smaller private/spillover room and an outdoor wooden patio full of greenery hearkening to the richness of life and light that floods the space and freshness of the ingredients. The bar is one of the best in town, where I find with familiar faces, seasoned mixologists, and The High 5 — a drink I didn’t know I needed in my life until I had it.
Get the protein plate with grilled salmon, Baton Rouge’s favorite vegetable the Brussels sprout, couscous, and then top it all with an extra side of the chermoula sauce. If you happen to be downtown, do not pass up an opportunity to treat yourself to the lobster roll and fusion of Spanish and California flavors with an exceptional wine list at Cocha.