In Louisiana, this year's holiday color palette includes red, green, gold and purple.

That's what drivers might see, anyway, when passing by one Baton Rouge home strung with lights and decor that celebrate both the holidays and LSU's undefeated season.

The house on Elliot Road is attracting visitors to its Christmas light show that plays to the beat of "Fight for LSU," a special tribute to the team that has not only won every game it has played this season -- it has produced a Heisman winner, made Ed Orgeron the AP Coach of the Year and attracted top-notch recruits for the 2020 season.

According to homeowner Darryl Clark's Facebook, he added the fight song to the light show to "remind everyone we are (No. 1)."

Visitors can watch the light show from their cars with the radio on 91.7 FM or grab a chair and watch outside.