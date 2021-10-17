The Friends of LPB honored distinguished supporters and champions of Louisiana Public Broadcasting on Oct. 5 during its virtual 2021 annual meeting.
Barry Erwin, president of Council for A Better Louisiana, and Clay Fourrier, who has served LPB for 45 years as production assistant, director, executive producer and now as executive project consultant, received LPB President’s Awards presented by LPB Deputy Director C.C. Copeland.
Outgoing board members Ayes Bradford, Jim McCrery, Peggy Murphy, Jodi Rives and Ann Wilkinson were recognized by Friends of LPB Executive Director Terri Crockett, who also presented the Chairman’s Award to outgoing Friends of LPB Board Chairman Bo Harris. During Harris’ tenure, the Friends of LPB reached its goal of having at least 20,000 members, and enhanced its major gifts program.
Incoming Board Chairwoman Cathy Seymour introduced incoming board members Rannah Gray, of Baton Rouge, public relations consultant; Sand Marmillion, from New Orleans and Vacherie, lifelong preservationist; Katy Merriman, of Shreveport, owner of Merrimum Consulting; and Greg Oquin, of Alexandria, investment adviser.
Harris recognized members of the Louisiana Legends and Visionary Societies, the Boards of Directors of Friends of LPB, Louisiana Educational Television Authority and the Foundation for Excellence in Louisiana Public Broadcasting.
For information on becoming a member of Friends of LPB, visit lpb.org/friends.
Denson wins Kiwanis teaching award
Baton Rouge Magnet High School world geography teacher Kim Denson has received the Louisiana Mississippi West Tennessee Kiwanis District 2021 Teacher of the Year Award.
The Kiwanis Club of Baton Rouge nominated Denson. Immediate Past President Joy Hammatt and Gov.-elect Bruce Hammatt presented the award at the Red Stick Kiwanis Club Installation Banquet at Drusilla Seafood on Oct. 6. Denson received a $250 check from the LAMISSTENN Kiwanis district for her chosen charity, the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.
PEO Chapter C learns about OLLI at LSU
PEO Chapter C began its 2021-22 meetings Oct. 11 at Hilltop Arboretum.
Chapter member Linda Chauviere, who is also a volunteer coordinator with LSU's OLLI courses (Osher Lifelong Learning Institute), presented the program. These noncredit courses are open to people 50 years and older who are interested in lifelong learning that also affords them the opportunity to meet people with common interests. More information on OLLI at LSU is available at online.lsu.edu/olli.
Torchbearer Beta celebrates birthday
Torchbearer Beta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi celebrated the chapter's birthday on Oct. 5 at Suzanne Ishler's home. The chapter also recognized members Verlyne LeBlanc and Virginia Huffman, who have birthdays in October.
President Jean Leyda spoke on the history of Halloween, traced to 700 B.C. Leyda presented each member with a bag of Halloween candy.
Jambalaya Jam to be Oct. 21
The Capital Area United Way's 34th annual Jambalaya Jam will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, at the North Boulevard Town Square in downtown Baton Rouge. You can enjoy cold drinks and live music by After 8 while sampling jambalaya from participating teams. Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased at cauw.org/civicrm/event/info?reset=1&id=136 until noon Tuesday, Oct. 19. After that, tickets can be purchased at the event. All tickets can be picked up at will call on event day.
All-you-can-eat tickets, for $15 each, gets you as much jambalaya as you want from more than 30 competing teams. There's also a VIP Lounge located in the heart of the event. The $50 ticket includes unlimited jambalaya and drinks (soft drinks, beer and wine) as well as catered food, sweet treats and comfortable seating.
Cemetery tour set for Oct. 30
On Saturday, Oct. 30, the Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church cemetery, 716 Mississippi St., Donaldsonville, will open for tours, with stories of those laid to rest in the old cemetery, which has towering, ornate above-ground tombs. Bring a flashlight for the tour of the cemetery, which dates to the early 1800s and is the resting place for members of Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church, St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church and St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Smoke Bend.
A number of Donaldsonville’s former residents will be portrayed by reenactors. The tours will be held immediately following the 4 p.m. Vigil Mass at Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church.