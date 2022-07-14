In 1974, when I first came to Baton Rouge, the City Club appeared to me like a venerable building from a European Union country. Covered in the darkest green ivy and standing at the corner of North Boulevard and Fourth Street, 355 North Boulevard was an oasis in the daunting August heat.
What was this cool and enchanting three-story edifice with easy steps and a brass banister?
Up I ventured only to behold a discreet sign, “Members Only.” Well, that left me out as a newcomer.
The City Club has led three lives. The solid, yellow-brick building was built to be a post office by the federal government in 1894 after acquiring the property for $14,500 from Dr. Jean Bertrand Duchein, with a budget up to $100,000 for construction, which presumably included the postal furnishings and fixtures. The supervising architect was Wm. Martin Aiken. The newspaper of record, The Daily Advocate, shows there were 18 construction firms bidding for the job. Remarkably, all came in under the allocated amount.
In 1910 President William Howard Taft paid a visit to Baton Rouge. His visit included a reception at the post office.
“This building represents one of the finest examples of modern architecture today,” Taft told those assembled for the gathering. From the balcony with its handsome, five arcade windows, he joked and recommended to the long-waiting crowd that they go home and get in bed.
This 128-year-old local architectural gem was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1980. The official application states that the nomination was prepared by none other than Mayor Woodrow “Woody” Dumas, who you may remember as having declared, “I don’t know nothing about ‘culture’ except AGRI-culture.”
At any rate, the designation makes our monument eligible for federal grants (if available) and historic tax credits (as applicable). Does it protect the structure from demolition? It does not — though people often think that it does.
However, the prestigious designation does require by law a Section 106 review on occasion. The “106” came about with the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966. It’s an exacting process that kicks in when a federally assisted project has the potential to affect historic properties in the vicinity.
A Section 106 review must determine if the site and surrounding area will be “adversely affected” by the undertaking. The City Club was, as well, included in the “Downtown Baton Rouge Historic District” created in 2009. This multiple listing is also on the National Register and includes 32 of our city’s old buildings ranging in date from 1860 to mid-1950; many are adaptively restored and recycled for new useful lives.
The City Club is Renaissance Revival with Italianate leanings — pillars, fancy stonework, terra cotta, a handsome variety of distinguished windows, and a breathtakingly high 42-foot ceiling remaining in the second-floor dining room. Take in the graceful, balanced urns adorning the rooftop balustrade on the vintage penny post card. Was it a Baton Rouge hurricane or human error in the 1960s that took them out of the picture?
Right now, there’s scaffolding in place probably for a “waterproofing” project. Brides with receptions planned are likely crying that some of the romance of the place is lost. The general manager is offering hankies. Old buildings need upkeep — it’s one of those facts of life like “Members Only.” By the way, I’m told women and Blacks were invited to join in the 1980s. And there are over 900 members on the roster. Clergy, nonprofit directors, juniors ages 21-35, and seniors over 70 get a break on the monthly dues!
Recently I came across City Club Classics: A Cookbook for Baton Rouge with recipes from “The Membership, Staff, and Friends.” All compiled and edited in 1998 by then Executive Chef Diane Mangiaforte. Alas, the index doesn’t reference the formula for the famed vichyssoise (so delectable on a sultry day) among its pages. However, the beleaguered general manager does still have the cookbooks for sale.
The historical marker in front of the building reads in part, “Renovated in 1935 it served as City Hall until 1955, when it was leased and remodeled as a private men’s club.”
A realtor, J. Theron Brown; a clothier, Joe Cohn; a banker, Lewis Gottleib; an attorney, C. Vernon Porter; and an architect, Ralph Bodman, all evidently met and created the plan for a men’s club in the capital city. Brown was elected the first chairman. There have been 64 presidents (including women in 2016, Missy Epperson, and in 2021, Helena Cunningham) following in his footsteps up and down those masonry steps with the shined brass railings.
Bodman’s 1989 obituary records that, “He was a founding member of the City Club and credited with saving the old municipal building on North Boulevard which houses the club.”
I’m told that a scene for National Treasure, a movie recently filmed in our town, was set at the City Club. How absolutely appropriate since architecturally it certainly is a treasure with, not to mention, a century-plus story to tell of Baton Rouge’s diverse cultural and popular history. The building has local lore and tall tales galore, including one of a tipsy gentleman swinging on the lofty tasseled drapery panels and a high-heeled, determined female who liberated the clubby, all-male grill not so long ago.
General manager Zafer Goncu said, "We would like to carry generations of traditions and to keep the quintessential elegance of service in our only private club in downtown Baton Rouge.”
Carolyn Bennett served as Executive Director of the Foundation for Historical Louisiana for 40 years.